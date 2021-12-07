Mishawaka police investigate shooting at Parkview Terrace apartments

A Mishawaka police car sits at Parkview Terrace apartments Monday night in the 500 block of E. 12th Street where police are investigating a shooting.

MISHAWAKA — Mishawaka police are investigating a shooting in a unit Monday night at Parkview Terrace apartments in the 500 block of East 12th Street.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex.

Police were dispatched to 12th Street in reports of a shooting that occurred in a unit at the complex.

No other details were immediately available.

A person who would not give his name said he was dropping off someone at the Barbee Creek apartments across the street from Parkview and was walking when he heard a loud "pop" coming from the direction of the Parkview units.

Police put up caution tape at one of the entrances to a building.

This is a breaking news event. Check back for updates to this story.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka crime: Parkview Terrace shooting investigation