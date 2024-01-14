Mishicot seniors Logan Marquardt and Katelyn Callahan are this week's Stellar Students

The Herald Times Reporter is continuing its tradition of highlighting Manitowoc County’s exceptional high school students in its Stellar Students series. This series features high school students selected and submitted by their schools.

Stellar Students this week are Mishicot High School seniors Logan Marquardt and Katelyn Callahan. Here is more about them and what makes them stellar.

More Stellar Students: Click here for more Stellar Student profiles

Logan Marquardt plans to major in aerospace engineering

Logan Marquardt

Name: Logan Marquardt

Parents: Sara Vandriel and Mason Marquardt

School: Mishicot High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.98

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? Football, wrestling, baseball, National Honor Society, FBLA, POPS and Youth Apprenticeship.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? One academic accomplishment I feel particularly good about is achieving academic all-state on the football team.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? When it comes to a class that has influenced my decision on my career path, it is without a doubt Physics. I enjoyed coming to this class every day and I even looked forward to it. Special thanks to Mr. Moore for not only teaching the class, but for creating a fun learning environment all while being extremely passionate about what he does.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? I would advise anyone who is just starting their high school career to challenge themselves and do things out of their comfort zone. Take harder classes and find out what you like and what you don’t like. I would also recommend taking it slow and enjoying the short four years you do have in school because it goes fast.

What are your plans after high school? My plan after high school is to attend the University of Minnesota and major in aerospace engineering.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I would like to be continuing my career in aerospace and living in nice, warm weather.

Teacher recommendation: “I had the pleasure to teach Logan in Chemistry and Physics, where he was a top student in each. His innate curiosity and analytical mind make him a natural scientist. He was one of the best physics students I have ever had, being equally outstanding in lecture and lab. On top of that, Logan is a genuinely kind person who gets along with everyone — a remarkably well-rounded student.” — Travis Moore, science teacher

Katelyn Callahan plans to double-major in accounting and finance, play softball

Katelyn Callahan

Name: Katelyn Callahan

Parents: Carolyn Callahan

School: Mishicot High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 4.0

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I have been involved in National Honor Society; student government; Power of Positive Students; Future Business Leaders of America; Youth Apprenticeship; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; varsity softball; and varsity basketball.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? I am proud to act as Mishicot National Honor Society president. In my role, I work to positively impact and connect the Mishicot School and community.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? My youth apprentice at Shoreline Credit Union has increased my passion for accounting and finance. In my work, I help to maintain the credit union’s daily accounting, back-office activities and record keeping. I love that accounting offers an opportunity to spend time helping others while constantly working with numbers.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? Appreciate your mistakes. As a human, mistakes are inevitable. Stay positive and learn to grow from them.

What are your plans after high school? After graduation, I am going to attend the University of Northern Iowa to double-major in accounting and finance as well as play softball.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I aspire to be an impactful businesswoman employed as a CFO at a successful company. Continuing my passion for sports, I will coach softball, working to have a powerful, positive impact on young athletes. Throughout my career and life, I hope to find joy in helping others.

Teacher recommendation: “Katelyn Callahan is a remarkable young woman whose achievements reflect a commitment to excellence in every aspect of her life. As a distinguished member of the National Honor Society and the vice president of the senior class, Katelyn’s leadership skills have left a lasting mark on Mishicot High School. Maintaining a 4.0 GPA, she exemplifies academic excellence and a tireless work ethic. Beyond the classroom, Katelyn has triumphed as a state champion in both basketball and softball. She has a rare blend of academic brilliance, leadership and the ability to overcome adversity, making Katelyn a true inspiration and role model for her peers and community.” — Dawn Shimek, social studies teacher and softball coach

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Mishicot's Logan Marquardt and Katelyn Callahan are Stellar Students