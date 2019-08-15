Are Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we'll look at Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (NSE:MIDHANI) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Mishra Dhatu Nigam:

0.14 = ₹1.8b ÷ (₹18b - ₹5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Mishra Dhatu Nigam has an ROCE of 14%.

Is Mishra Dhatu Nigam's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Mishra Dhatu Nigam's ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Metals and Mining industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Mishra Dhatu Nigam's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

The image below shows how Mishra Dhatu Nigam's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:MIDHANI Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Mishra Dhatu Nigam could be considered a cyclical business. You can check if Mishra Dhatu Nigam has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Mishra Dhatu Nigam's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam has total assets of ₹18b and current liabilities of ₹5.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Mishra Dhatu Nigam's ROCE

If Mishra Dhatu Nigam continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.