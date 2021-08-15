Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech

Members of the County Council joining over video chat participate in the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of a council meeting at the St. Louis County Council Chambers in Clayton, Mo., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Public forums before local school boards and city councils are the latest source of misinformation about COVID-19. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
DAVID KLEPPER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
·5 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There are plenty of places to turn for accurate information about COVID-19. Your physician. Local health departments. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

But not, perhaps, your local government's public comment session.

During a meeting of the St. Louis County Council earlier this month, opponents of a possible mask mandate made so many misleading comments about masks, vaccines and COVID-19 that YouTube removed the video for violating its policies against false claims about the virus.

“I hope no one is making any medical decisions based on what they hear at our public forums," said County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who supports mask wearing and said she believes most of her constituents do too. The video was restored, but Clancy's worries about the impact of that misinformation remain.

Videos of local government meetings have emerged as the latest vector of COVID-19 misinformation, broadcasting misleading claims about masks and vaccines to millions and creating new challenges for internet platforms trying to balance the potential harm against the need for government openness.

The latest video to go viral features a local physician who made several misleading claims about COVID-19 while addressing the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation in Fortville, Indiana, on Aug. 6. In his 6-minute remarks, Dr. Dan Stock tells the board that masks don't work, vaccines don't prevent infection, and state and federal health officials don't follow the science.

The video has amassed tens of millions of online views, and prompted the Indiana State Department of Health to push back. Stock did not return multiple messages seeking comment.

"Here comes a doctor in suspenders who goes in front of the school board and basically says what some people are thinking: the masks are B.S., vaccines don’t work and the CDC is lying — it can be very compelling to laypeople,” said Dr. Zubin Damania, a California physician who received so many messages about the Indiana clip that he created his own video debunking Stock’s claims.

Damania hosts a popular online medical show under the name ZDoggMD. His video debunking Stock's comments has been viewed more than 400,000 times so far. He said that while there are legitimate questions about the effectiveness of mask requirements for children, Stock’s broad criticism of masks and vaccines went too far.

YouTube removed several similar videos of local government meetings in North Carolina, Missouri, Kansas and Washington state. In Bellingham, Washington, officials responded by temporarily suspending public comment sessions.

The false claims in those videos were made during the portion of the meeting devoted to public comment. Local officials have no control over what is said at these forums, and say that’s part of the point.

In Kansas, YouTube pulled video of the May school board meeting in the 27,000-student Shawnee Mission district in which parents and a state lawmaker called for the district to remove its mask mandate, citing “medical misinformation.”

The district, where a mask mandate remains in effect, responded by ending livestreaming of the public comment period. District spokesman David Smith acknowledged that it has been challenging to balance making the board meetings accessible and not spreading fallacies.

“It was hard for me to hear things in the board meeting that weren’t true and to know that those were going out without contradiction,” Smith said. “I am all about free speech, but when that free speech endangers people’s lives, it is hard to sit through that.”

After hearing from local officials, YouTube reversed its decision and put the videos back up. Earlier this month the company, which is owned by Google, announced a change to its COVID misinformation policy to allow exceptions for local government meetings — though YouTube may still remove content that uses remarks from public forums in an attempt to mislead.

“While we have clear policies to remove harmful COVID-19 misinformation, we also recognize the importance of organizations like school districts and city councils using YouTube to share recordings of open public forums, even when comments at those forums may violate our policies,” company spokeswoman Elena Hernandez said.

The deluge of false claims about the virus has challenged other platforms too. Twitter and Facebook each have their own policies on COVID-19 misinformation, and say that like YouTube they attach labels to misleading content and remove the worst of it.

Public comment sessions preceding local government meetings have long been known for sometimes colorful remarks from local residents. But before the internet, if someone were to drone on about fluoride in the drinking water, for instance, their comments weren't likely to become national news.

Now, thanks to the internet and social media, the misleading musings of a local doctor speaking before a school board can compete for attention with the recommendations of the CDC.

It was only a matter of time before misleading comments at these local public forums went viral, according to Jennifer Grygiel, a communications professor at Syracuse University who studies social media platforms.

Grygiel suggested a few possible ways to minimize the impact of misinformation without muzzling local governments. Grygiel said clear labels on government broadcasts would help viewers understand what they’re watching. Keeping the video on the government’s website, instead of making it shareable on YouTube, could allow local residents to watch without enabling the spread of videos more widely.

“Anytime there is a public arena – a city council hearing, a school board meeting, a public park – the public has the opportunity to potentially spread misinformation,” Grygiel said. “What’s changed is it used to stay local.”

____

Klepper reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lobster boat tracking coming to protect whales, fishery

    America's lobster fishing businesses could be subjected to electronic tracking requirements to try to protect vulnerable right whales and get a better idea of the population of the valuable crustaceans. An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate regulatory authority, said this month it is considering implementing the tracking requirements for lobster boats that have federal permits. The rules would also apply to boats that harvest Jonah crabs, which are the subject of another important New England fishery.

  • England reduces India to 56-3 to take control of 2nd test

    England moved into a strong position on the fourth morning of the second test against India on Sunday after two wickets from Mark Wood and Sam Curran’s dismissal of Virat Kohli. Joe Root’s magnificent 180 not out helped England to a 27-run first-innings lead on day three but early wickets were needed to force home that slender advantage. Wood provided two of them, with KL Rahul caught behind and Rohit Sharma falling into a brazen bouncer trap to leave the scores level at 27-2.

  • Lebanese hospital warns power cuts endanger its patients

    A top medical center and one of Lebanon's oldest and most prestigious university hospitals warned on Saturday it may be forced to shut down in less than 48 hours due to fuel shortages, which would threaten the lives of its critically ill patients. In a stark warning, the American University of Beirut Medical Center, said 55 patients dependent on respirators, including 15 children, and more than 100 people with renal failure who are on dialysis would be immediately threatened. The somber statement underscored the severity of Lebanon's economic crisis, which has paralyzed the country.

  • At least 18% of North Carolinians have a mask mandate again. Here’s where to mask up.

    Multiple counties and municipalities in North Carolina are starting to reinstate their own mask mandates. Here’s a look at where in NC you currently need to mask indoors.

  • Raleigh is back to masks. Here’s what you need to know about the city’s new rules

    Raleigh is the only Wake County municipality — so far — to reinstate a mask mandate.

  • The progressive left is directionless, and anti-vax conspiracy theorists are seizing the opportunity to infiltrate

    Anti-vax conspiracy theorists have made their way into the progressive left. Until we expunge them, it will hurt our credibility.

  • Taliban enter Afghan capital two decades after U.S.-led ouster

    KABUL (Reuters) -Taliban insurgents entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday and said they expected to take power within days, promising to moderate their earlier hardline Islamist rule even as foreign diplomats and many locals tried to leave. American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy by chopper after a lightning advance https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 by the militants https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-key-facts-islamic-militant-group-2021-08-15, who were poised to run Afghanistan again 20 years after they were toppled by U.S.-led forces following the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States. Taliban fighters were reaching the capital "from all sides", a senior Afghan interior ministry official told Reuters.

  • UPDATE 8-U.S. authorizes third shot of COVID-19 vaccines for the immunocompromised

    U.S regulators authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc-BioNTech and Moderna Inc on Friday for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-authorizes-additional-vaccine-dose-certain-immunocompromised its emergency use authorization for both vaccines on Thursday, paving the way for people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra dose of the same shot they have initially received. An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to recommend the additional shots, and the agency's director signed off on that recommendation on Friday.

  • Explainer-Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the U.S.?

    U.S. health officials have authorized https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-fda-authorizes-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-immunocompromised-2021-08-13 a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems, based on evidence that the standard two shots offered less robust protection in such populations. HOW IS IMMUNOCOMPROMISED DEFINED? The Food and Drug Administration updated the emergency use authorization given to the shots from Pfizer, developed with German partner BioNTech, as well as the vaccine from Moderna to allow a third dose for people who have received organ transplants, or those with a similarly weakened immune system.

  • Pfizer expands recall of anti-smoking drug over carcinogen presence

    In June, the drugmaker said it was pausing distribution of certain lots of the anti-smoking drug out of an abundance of caution and pending further testing. Including Friday's recall, Pfizer has paused distribution of 16 lots of the drug. Pfizer said that so far it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, but advised patients currently taking Chantix to consult with their doctor to confirm if they received an affected lot and seek alternative treatment options if appropriate.

  • Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

  • Hundreds Rally to Oppose COVID-19 Mandates at Oklahoma Capitol

    A large group of people gathered at the Oklahoma Capitol on August 14 for a rally against mandates on masks and the COVID-19 vaccine.This video, filmed by Jerry Adams, shows a long line of people standing outside the Oklahoma Capitol, waiting to attend an event that featured senators and speakers opposed to mandates relating to the COVID-19 vaccine and the wearing of masks.“The line to get in the State Capitol is wrapping around itself!” Adams wrote on Facebook. Credit: Jerry Adams via Storyful

  • U.S. Authorizes Third Dose of Covid Vaccines. Don’t Call Them Booster Shots.

    The move allows recipients of solid organ transplants and other equally immunocompromised people to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

  • Mask mandates spark chaos at school board meetings. Some parents say it's 'a matter of life and death.'

    Some parents showed up to pressure school officials to mandate masks — others used debunked science to argue masks should not be required.

  • How Jen Psaki adroitly dodges Fox News’s verbal grenades at press briefings

    The duels between Peter Doocy of Fox News and Psaki offer insights into rightwing critiques of Biden and his strategy for neutralizing them The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, walks a fine line between hearing out Steve Doocy of Fox News with patience and courtesy while putting him in his place. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Is Joe Biden to blame for vaccine hesitancy because he said he did not trust Donald Trump? “Not that we’ve seen in the data,” replied Jen Psaki, the White

  • Lindsey Graham has warned Trump that January 6 will be his 'political obituary' if he doesn't get over the 2020 election

    Graham thinks he can make Trump a unifying force in the GOP, if only he could move on from his loss to Biden, according to a New York Times report.

  • As Taliban advances, China lays groundwork to accept an awkward reality

    A series of photos published last month by Chinese state media of Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban officials decked out in traditional tunic and turban raised eyebrows on the country's social media. Since then, China's propaganda machinery has quietly begun preparing its people to accept an increasingly likely scenario that Beijing might have to recognize the Taliban, the hard line Islamist movement that is rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan, as a legitimate regime. "Even if they can't control the whole country, they would still be a significant force to reckon with", an influential social media commentator known to be familiar with China's foreign policy thinking wrote on Thursday.

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta Torches Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘We Can’t Live Forever’ Comment: ‘Live Now, Die Later!’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ghoulish comment that the country needs to stop worrying about COVID-19 because “we can’t live forever” stepped over a line for CNN’s Jim Acosta, and he is having none of it. On Saturday, Acosta dedicated a segment to the “so-called leaders” dividing the country and spreading misinformation regarding vaccines and masks, namely, Greene and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Acosta rolled a clip from Greene’s appearance on the right-wing network “Real America’s Voice” from ea

  • Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says Trump is 'threatening members of law enforcement' in targeting officer who killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

    During an appearance on CNN, McCabe told anchor Jim Acosta that Trump's comments about an unnamed Capitol Police officer were "incredibly dangerous."

  • Man Stabbed, 2 Reporters Attacked As Violence Erupts At Los Angeles Anti-Vaccine Rally

    Critics blasted the LA Police Department for standing by.