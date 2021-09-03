Misjudgment of Economy-Covid Balance Sees Japan’s Suga Depart

Yoshiaki Nohara
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s decision to step down as leader points to the failure of his bet that limiting the impact of Covid-19 on the economy would secure him popular support and time to flesh out his green and digital goals.

After less than a year on the job, Suga leaves with some big promises on the table, but only micro successes in the real economy. He struggled to balance economic needs with pandemic containment and his lack of interest in price dynamics helped push inflation back below zero, despite his promise to continue with the Abenomics reflation platform of his predecessor.

Read More: BOJ Stimulus to Roll On Whoever Wins Japan Elections, Momma Says

From the get-go last September, Suga gave the impression of being a laconic details man rather than a charismatic leader with an all-encompassing macroeconomic view.

Having seen how slowly Japan’s paper-heavy administrative system dished out pandemic cash in 2020, Suga insisted he would accelerate moves to digitalize central and regional governments and the economy. But his digital agency only launched this week and the same online and staffing capacity issues seen last year contributed to the initial slowness of the vaccination program, as some local governments preferred to stick to the formula of the mailbox rather than the laptop or phone.

Putting more money in people’s pockets made more sense to him than pushing up inflation and his domestic travel subsidies and his drive to lower mobile phone charges weighed heavily on prices, pushing Japan’s consumer price index back into negative territory while the rest of the world headed in the opposite direction.

Suga likely saw the Tokyo Olympic Games as a way to symbolize a successful handling of the virus and stuck doggedly to the plan. But a late flip-flop on relaxing-then-reimposing emergency rules helped spark a rise in infections that resulted in almost all spectators getting barred from the event and frustration for struggling bar and restaurant owners.

The disconnect of staging the world’s biggest sporting event in an emergency may also have contributed to a less cautious attitude among people as more of them ventured out, fueling record Covid cases across the country.

Suga’s departure leaves his biggest goal of transitioning the economy to a more sustainable future up in the air with few specific details of how Japan will achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“With the economy facing increasing pressure from the delta variant outbreak, the government -- led by Suga or otherwise -- is likely to feel strong pressure to turn up fiscal stimulus to keep the recovery going. For monetary policy, any change in LDP leadership would likely do little to change the dynamics in the government’s relationship with the Bank of Japan.”

--Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

