Misleading warnings for iPhone feature

TechCrunch

The British Library has told customers that their personal data may have been stolen during a recent ransomware attack that knocked the library's systems and website offline for the past month. In a notice sent to customers this week, which TechCrunch has seen, the British Library said that its customer relation management (CRM) databases were accessed during the cyberattack, for which the Rhysida ransomware gang has since claimed responsibility. “At a minimum these databases contain the name and email address of most of our users,” the disclosure notice reads.