Misonix Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Misonix (NAS:MSON, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.42 per share and the market cap of $337.7 million, Misonix stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Misonix is shown in the chart below.





Because Misonix is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.72% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Misonix has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.73, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Misonix's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Misonix over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Misonix has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $67.6 million and loss of $1.2 a share. Its operating margin is -25.48%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, the profitability of Misonix is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Misonix over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Misonix is 9.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -17.7%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Misonix's return on invested capital is -10.92, and its cost of capital is 11.11. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Misonix is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Misonix (NAS:MSON, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about Misonix stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

