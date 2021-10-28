Misplaced compassion: The New York Parole Board is wrong to release terrorist David Gilbert

Last Wednesday was the 40th anniversary of a crime so horrific that it forever changed quiet Rockland County: The Oct. 20, 1981, Brink’s robbery, in which Nyack Police Sgt. Edward O’Grady, Officer Chipper Brown and Brink’s guard Peter Paige were murdered by domestic terrorists who wanted to use the $1.6 million haul to finance their revolution.

Hundreds of people attended the annual memorial ceremony where the two cops were gunned down following the earlier murder of the armored car guard at the Nanuet Mall.

The crime relied on two sets of perpetrators. The guns were wielded by the Black Liberation Army and the getaway vehicles were driven by Jews from the Weather Underground. The theory was that Jewish drivers wouldn’t be suspected.

But when the U-Haul driven by 37-year old Columbia grad David Gilbert was stopped by police, the rear doors flew open with weapons blazing. Gunmen mowed down the two cops. At his trial, Gilbert refused a lawyer, declaring, “the rulers, the rich, and their armed mercenaries are the only lives valued by this court. We say that if they sentence us to 1,000 years or shoot us at dawn tomorrow, it will not save this social system.” He got 75 years; Andrew Cuomo, in one of his worst moves as governor, granted Gilbert a chance at parole in the final hours before his resignation took effect.

The day before the memorial ceremony, the Parole Board heard from Gilbert, and at least two of the three commissioners voted to free him. He’ll walk next month, 35 years before the end of the sentence that the revolutionary welcomed with bravado. Who’s next? Son of Sam killer David Berkowitz or John Lennon assassin Mark David Chapman? Never mind that first timers like Gilbert are generally denied parole, but they don’t have fancy lawyers and the governor taking an interest in their case.

Gilbert says he’s changed, that he is full of love, that his heart is pure and that he’s real sorry. We’re sorry too.