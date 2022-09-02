Misprinted UC Irvine sweatshirt pulled from Costco becomes sought-after item among students

After Costco released misprinted UC Irvine sweatshirts and removed them from stores in less than a day, students and alumni are now seeking to purchase the defective merchandise.

The sweatshirts designed for the University of California, Irvine, which were being sold at three Costco locations in Orange County, misspelled the school’s name as “UC Urvine Anteaters.” After recognizing the mistake, the Costco stores “took immediate action to have [the sweatshirts] removed.”

Many current and former students, however, are actively seeking the defective sweatshirts, with one Twitter user stating that they would “go to LENGTHS” to acquire one.

Vivian Le, a 2010 alumna, stated that she has never purchased UC Irvine’s merchandise, but would “definitely buy this” and expressed confidence that other students would be interested in buying the defective sweatshirts as well.

More from NextShark: Couple violently attacks Indigenous Filipina nurse distributing face masks in New York subway

Le checked eBay for possible listings of the sweatshirt but was unable to find any.

Others have begged those who managed to purchase the sweatshirts to list them for resale.

“It’s definitely a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want,” one student told CBS. “I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they’re reppin the merch.”

More from NextShark: NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ found dead in Queens apartment

A spokesperson for UC Irvine stated the university “was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County.”

Story continues

“UCI regularly works with vendors and on merchandising, design, manufacturing and retail. Although there are different places in the merchandising chain where a defect may occur, it is a rare occurrence,” the spokesperson said per East Bay Times.

More from NextShark: 'Did You Just Call Me a P*ki?': South Asian Man Knocks Down Alleged Racist in London

Featured Image via Twitter