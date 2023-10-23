Misrepresentation complaint filed against Cambridge Municipal Court judge candidate

CAMBRIDGE − A formal complaint has been filed against a candidate for Cambridge Municipal Court judge regarding misrepresentation.

A formal complaint was filed Oct. 10 with the Board of Professional Conduct of the Ohio Supreme Court against Stephanie Lynn Williams. She faces Myra Scheurer in the Nov. 7 general election for judge of Cambridge Municipal Court.

Williams is the magistrate for the domestic relations division of Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. She is an attorney and previously served as an assistant county prosecutor.

The complain stated that on Jan. 16 and Feb. 28, Williams posted photographs on her Facebook page and campaign website of her in a judicial robe. The pictures did not feature a disclaimer or other language identifying her as a magistrate, according to the complaint.

On April 18, during a meet the candidates event with the Guernsey County Republican Club, Williams was quoted as saying "In the last two years, I've gained experience on the bench or as a judge through my current position."

On July 4, Williams had two radio ads air that stated "Republican Stephanie Williams is the experienced judge for Cambridge and Guernsey County with 20 plus years in the courtroom."

The complaint also stated Williams was in violation of the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct in two ways. A candidate cannot misrepresent their identity, qualifications, present position or facts of those elements or facts of those elements related to their opponent. Also, one cannot relate information known to be false or with reckless disregard of whether the information is false or not.

"My opponent’s family filed a complaint against me about several issues they disagreed with about details of how my campaign communicates with voters," Williams stated in an email to the Daily Jeffersonian. "We’ve been working with them to resolve any issues. However, my primary focus continues to be doing my job as a magistrate and campaigning as the Republican candidate for municipal court judge."

A Zoom hearing on the matter will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the involved parties before a three person panel.

