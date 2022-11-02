Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married after keeping their relationship private

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín got married. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín/Instagram

Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín tied the knot on October 28, 2022.

Varela and Valentín kept their relationship private until they got married.

They competed in the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant together.

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín announced they got married on Sunday.

A pageant became a meet-cute for the then-contestants when they both competed at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, according to Univision. The 2020 pageant was delayed to March 2021 because of the pandemic.

Varela also competed in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, where she wore a memorable look for the national costume contest.

Miss Argentina at the 2019 Miss Universe pageant. Patrick Prather/Miss Universe

Both Varela and Valentín placed in the top 10 of the 2020 Grand Miss International pageant, as they shared in their Instagram bios, and although they didn't go home with trophies, it seems they did leave with the love of their lives.

Varela and Valentín posted photos with each other on Instagram in the months after they met at the pageant, but they did not indicate they were dating, choosing to keep their relationship private.

In a birthday post for Valentín that Varela posted in September 2021, she called Valentín her "beautiful friend."

The newlyweds confirmed their relationship and announced their marriage on Instagram on Sunday.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day," they captioned the post, which featured a video montage of special moments in their relationship.

The video included clips of their proposal and wedding, which appeared to take place in Puerto Rico.

Some of Varela and Valentín's fellow competitors offered their congratulations to the couple in the comments of their Instagram, including the 2020 Miss Grand International winner, Abena Akuaba, who represented Ghana in the pageant.

"Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union," Akuaba wrote.

Varela and Valentín did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

