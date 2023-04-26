'I miss Ed dearly': Sammy Hagar gets 'goosebumps' thinking about Van Halen

TheStreet.com

The NFL world has been shaken by a single post on Reddit. On the subreddit 'r/sportsbook,' someone by the username SaleAgreeable2834 claimed that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been sharing that he will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Reddit post dropped on Tuesday morning and Levis' odds shot up to as high as +400 in some sportsbooks -- which means he had four-to-one odds to be selected with the first overall pick.