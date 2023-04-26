'I miss Ed dearly': Sammy Hagar gets 'goosebumps' thinking about Van Halen
Sammy Hagar chats with USA TODAY's Marco della Cava about his motivation to keep creating and his days as the lead singer of Van Halen.
Hagar also said he pitched shows with Michael Anthony to Alex Van Halen – "We've got to do it for the fans"
Former Van Halen bassist says Wolfgang and Alex Van Halen have the mammoth task of going through the 5150 archive
Sammy Hagar, still rocking hard, has concerts teed up including the all-star Acoustic-4-A-Cure. He talks Van Halen, aliens, fast cars and more.
In a recent interview on Steve-O's Wild Ride Podcast, the former Van Halen singer discussed his famed rivalry with the band's original singer
