‘I miss her smile’: Family, friends remember woman killed in Sheraden on anniversary of her death

Friends and family gathered Monday to remember a local woman who was killed in Sheraden last year.

It’s been one full year since Ashley Roberts’ killing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘You ripped my sister away’: Family, friends gather to pray for justice for woman killed

Roberts was found shot to death and run over by a car in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood on Jan. 23, 2022.

“I miss her smile, her laughter,” said an emotional Melissa Rourke, Ashley’s mom. “It’s hard. It’s even harder being back up to where it happened.”

Monday night, Rourke gathered with friends and family members along Minton Street, the street where Ashley lost her life.

They lit candles and released balloons in honor of the slain mother of four.

“We’re going to celebrate her today instead of grieving her. She was a great person, a wonderful mom, and everybody misses her,” said Ashley’s friend, Melanie Sorochman.

Just last month, Pittsburgh Police charged Alec Stefanovits, 28, with criminal homicide in Ashley’s murder. It finally brought her family some closure.

“It was my best Christmas present ever,” said Rourke.

According to police paperwork, two witnesses came forward claiming a man named Steven Bundridge hired Stefanovits to kill Ashley because he believed she was stealing from him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man arrested for hitting, killing woman with car, shooting man in bordering Pittsburgh neighborhoods

Bundridge was shot and killed in Spring Garden not long before Stefanovits’ arrest last month.

“It’ll be even better when he’s found guilty and sentenced,” said Rourke.

Stefanovits is due back in court for a formal arraignment on Feb. 7.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Post office employee steals mail truck, leads officers on wrong-way chase along I-79, police say Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board Half Moon Bay shooting: 7 killed in two shootings; suspect in custody VIDEO: Local abortion providers overwhelmed by out-of-state women seeking care since Roe v. Wade overturned DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts