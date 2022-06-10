Miss the Jan. 6 hearing? Here's what Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, Capitol Police and others said

The special congressional panel that has for months investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to thwart certification of the 2020 presidential election held its first prime-time public hearing Thursday.

Lawmakers who lead the committee said Americans will be shown never-before-seen documents and video and listen to testimony from previously undisclosed sworn interviews, including from top officials in former President Donald Trump's administration who condemned the riot.

Supporters of the committee have said the first hearing in the series aired at 8 p.m. to underscore the magnitude of the attack and specifically the former president's role.

Here are some highlights from the first day of the hearings.

Jan. 6 an 'attempted coup'

At the outset of the two-hour hearing, the panel's Democratic and Republican leaders used a methodical multimedia presentation to describe what they called a wide and deep plan to overturn the 2020 election results.

"Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup," said Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee's chair.

He said the evidence compiled by the panel will show how Trump led and coordinated a "multi-step conspiracy aimed at overturning the election."

Live updates: Jan. 6 committee says probe reveals Trump led and directed effort to overturn 2020 election

House Jan. 6 committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., during a panel meeting on Capitol Hill on March 28, 2022.

Cheney scorns GOP

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee's vice chair, went further, saying Trump "summoned" and "assembled" the mob.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, her comments were particularly pointed as one of just two GOP lawmakers on the committee.

“Tonight I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain," she said.

Ex-Trump officials speak out

One of the most important moments during the committee's opening act was when it used the words from top Trump aides, such as former Vice President Mike Pence and former Attorney General William Barr, who called the claims about the 2020 election being stolen "bull****."

Immediately after the panel played parts of Barr's deposition, it showed testimony from Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter, who worked as a special assistant in the White House.

She said she "accepted what" Barr "was saying."

Other clips showed Jason Miller, a longtime Trump spokesman, testifying on how data analysts had told the former president he was going to lose the election.

'No there there' on voter fraud claims

In other previously unseen testimony, Alex Cannon, another Trump aide, described telling White House chief of staff Mark Meadows how they had found no evidence of voter fraud sufficient enough to change any election outcome in the battleground states.

“So there’s no there there,” Meadows said, according to Cannon.

Proud Boys played a key role

At several points during the hearing, the committee highlighted how the far-right group known as the Proud Boys played a significant role in the riot.

The panel played footage from a documentary team showing Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio meeting with Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oathkeepers, on Jan. 5.

Documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was embedded with the group, said he watched how members turned “from protestors, to rioters, to insurrectionists” who helped overrun the police line.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Trump and rioters' chants of 'Hang Mike Pence'

Thompson and Cheney both promised information uncovered by the panel will show the White House under Trump had intelligence that the protests could turn violent but did nothing.

One of the most startling claims by Cheney was reading testimony alleging how Trump, after learning about rioters chanting to hang Pence, replied how maybe they “had the right idea.”

