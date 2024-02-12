Miss Liberty's funeral in Toms River: A quiet goodbye for a vivacious beauty queen

TOMS RIVER - Four white, beauty pageant-style sashes were displayed in front of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Friday morning.

“Miss Liberty Bell.”

“Miss World Series.”

“Miss Millennium.”

“Miss Big Blue – NY Giants.”

They were the only indications of the flamboyant public figure whose funeral mass was taking place inside. The service for Sondra Fortunato was decidedly low key, with about 50 people in attendance, no eulogy, and no references to the singular life of a Toms River character whose outsized presence at parades, celebrations and sporting events throughout the region was a staple for decades.

Widely known as “Miss Liberty,” she died Jan. 11 at age 75 after a long struggle with cancer.

“She was so happy with what she was doing — she loved people, she loved the public,” her older sister, Toms River resident Dolores Cottone, said outside the church afterward. “She didn’t deserve what happened. It’s a good thing she enjoyed life, because it was really tough at the end for her.”

The cancer attacked Sondra’s left eye — “it looks like a baseball,” she told the Asbury Park Press in September. “The pain at night is like somebody putting a hammer on top of my head.”

At the same time, her 3,000-square-foot plantation-style home was sold at auction after she could not keep up with ballooning mortgage payments. The buyer kindly allowed her to live out her days there. Her husband John Ogden spent the past month removing the most valuable memorabilia, including dozens of gowns and a 57-year-old letter from a boyfriend who was serving in Vietnam — and would be killed in action a few months later.

“I’m giving the letter to the Ocean County Historical Society,” Ogden said. “I gave away most of the dresses.”

The seamstress of those dresses, Linda Mesaros of Lakewood, was among the mourners at the funeral.

“She was larger than life and oh-so-beautiful,” Mesaros said. “Everybody knew her.”

Ogden said he bypassed a eulogy because he never liked the spotlight.

“Sondra was the focal point,” he said. “I was her driver.”

Photographs sit on the floor below a box holding Sondra Fortunato's cremains near the altar at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Toms River during her funeral service Friday, February 9, 2024. Fortunato, AKA Miss Liberty, was a gregarious local celebrity known for her decked out sign covered car.

Her sister echoed that sentiment.

“I’m the quiet one,” she said. “But I went to every parade she was in. She had an amazing, amazing life.”

In the end, it was left to the sashes to tell the story. Festooned with ribbons and propped on wire stands, they gleamed in the unseasonably warm February sun. Looking them over, Ogden nodded his approval.

“I think she would have liked that,” he said.

Sondra Fortunato's husband John Ogden (right) and sister Dolores Cottone (center) join other family members in the front row at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Toms River during her funeral service Friday, February 9, 2024. Fortunato, AKA Miss Liberty, was a gregarious local celebrity known for her decked out, sign covered car.

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

