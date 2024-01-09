Miss Newton County wins Miss Indiana State Fair 2024

Jan. 9—Although she didn't secure the crown, Finley Hettinger said her experience competing for Indiana State Fair Queen was unforgettable.

The reigning Miss Cass County competed over the weekend with 83 other young women for the title of Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 at the 65th annual Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in Indianapolis.

The crown was won by Miss Newton County 2023, Alexxys Standish. She is the first representative from Newton County to receive the honor.

"This weekend I was blessed with an opportunity to represent Cass County at the next level," Hettinger said on Monday. "Sadly, I did not get the crown. But in the end, I wouldn't change a thing. The girls that I met over the weekend have changed my life for the better. I made so many new memories. And I wouldn't trade them for the world."

The Queen's Court included first runner-up Miss Elkhart County Maya Narayan, second runner-up Miss Vigo County Sadie Herring, third runner-up Miss White County Alex Kerhove and fourth runner-up Miss Steuben County Hannah Martinez.

"I am honored and still unbelievably blessed to be Miss Cass County 2023," Hettinger said. "I felt and still feel so supported and loved by Cass County, my friends, family and committee. I just want to say thank you to Cass County for picking me to be their ambassador of 2023."

Hettinger became an assistant coach for the Logansport High School freshmen volleyball team in 2023. She recently started attending Summit Salon Academy to pursue a career in cosmetology.

The Indiana State Fair Queen represents the Indiana State Fair, embarking on a statewide journey of approximately 6,500 miles during June and July, visiting around 45 counties. This role serves as a State Fair ambassador, raising awareness and bringing the vision of the Indiana State Fair to life: to be recognized as the best State Fair in the country, showcasing agriculture and youth in an educational and entertaining environment.