Miss Ohio Madison Miller of Coshocton competes at Miss America this week

COSHOCTON − Miss Ohio Madison Miller is poised to compete for Miss America this week, something she said she wouldn't be doing without the support of folks in her native Coshocton.

The 23-year-old daughter of Matt and Valerie Miller, who operate Miller Funeral Home, was crowned Miss Ohio in June. She went into the contest having been the first runner-up the year before. Miller said that gives her an advantage heading into Miss America as she had to attend the ceremony last year as first runner-up, but not compete.

This year's competition is at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida. Preliminary interviews were on Sunday. Miller already has secured a spot in the finals by placing in the top three of People's Choice via online voting.

"Coming in a first runner-up, I stood in the back with my mom. I got this feeling as I sat back there, Mom and I looked at each other, and I said 'I feel like I belong here,'" Miller recalled of last year. "It was a really validating experience. I felt at home in the room where Miss America was crowned."

Getting ready for Miss America

To prepare for the competition, Miller said there was a lot of walking practice for the runway and reviewing paperwork and her social media accounts. However, her biggest focus was her emotional and mental wellbeing. Miller said she can't compare herself to others and she has to be centered and grounded.

When it comes to the actual competition, Miller said the main thing she needs to do is just represent herself in the best way possible and stick to her strategy, while also being flexible. Miller knows it's a hectic week and a lot can change at a moment's notice.

"It's crazy to think this is something I've dreamed of in the latest phase of my life. Achieving Miss Ohio was one thing, but recognizing I'm now going to Miss America is surreal. But, as reality hits everyday, I'm just so excited," she said prior to leaving. "It's like that excitement of as a kid when you knew Santa came and you just wanted to go open Christmas presents. It kind of feels like that."

A send-off event was held in December at Coshocton High School attended by about 500 people. It featured performances and a preview of Miller's Miss America contest attire. She said the outpouring of support from Coshocton residents, including financially, means Coshocton County is literally sending her to the contest. She said this allows Miss Ohio to put money they would use for her back into scholarships and programming.

"I didn't do this just for a crown and a sash. That's just going to sit on a shelf when I'm done. It's the people and the experiences we were able to create and inspire along the way that means the absolute world to me. Over this year, regardless of whether or not I won Miss Ohio, Coshocton made me feel like Miss America," Miller said. "It allows me to go into Miss America without having the pressure on myself to win. Because, I know I'm either going to Miss America and leaving as Miss America or I'm going to Miss America and I come back, and I still get to be Miss Ohio everyday and I get to be loved by Coshocton like I was Miss America."

Miller has been active in the community

It's important for Miller to be active in the community. She's attended several events, such as the Roscoe Village Candle Lighting, and continues on with her mission to assist and shine a spotlight on military veterans. Even as Miller goes to events around the state, she still maintains a full-time job as social media account strategist for Stanley Steemer International.

"Coshocton residents are always giving back to each other. Being able to bring this momentum, this spirit of Miss America, across county lines and share it with others, that's what is super important to me," Miller said. "I want everyone to be able to move forward everyday and try to impact the person around them in a positive light. Make them feel loved, heard and valued. That's why I make it a point to come back all the time. Coshocton has made me feel that way and any opportunity I have to bring that back to the community, I try to."

Miller said the number one question she gets from people is does she have a chance to win. Her answer is absolutely, or there is no reason for her to go. Yet, win or lose, it won't affect who Miller is and she knows it won't affect the way everyone back home feels about her.

"I understand I'm competing against 50 other women, but I have the backbone of Coshocton and the experiences I've had around the state. I've had people tell me, I'm more than capable to be there and do well," Miller said. "What is meant to be will be. I do my best to be the best version of myself and the best Miss Ohio I can be, that's my Miss America prep. But my personal value, the way I view myself, doesn't rely on whether I win Miss America."

How to watch Miss America finals on Sunday

The Miss America Finals will be aired live and free at watchmissamerica.com starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. The finals will also be available for free the next day on the Miss America official YouTube channel.

A live stream bundle is also available at watchmissamerica.com for $99 and includes all preliminary competitions, the Miss Teen finals at 7 p.m. Saturday and bonus coverage.

Miss America preliminary competition is on Wednesday with the talent show on Thursday. Both are at 7 p.m. The Miss America RED fashion show is a 9 p.m. Friday with the red carpet event prior at 7 p.m.

Updates will also be available on the Miss Ohio Facebook page. This includes spearheading a spirit week allowing folks to create buzz and support Miller back home.

