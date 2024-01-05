Miss Ohio Madison Miller, Miss Ohio's Teen Paisley French going to Miss America in Orlando

Miss Ohio Madison Miller left her Coshocton home Friday headed to the Miss America Scholarship Program that starts Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Miss Ohio's Teen Paisley French, 18, a lyrical dancer of Wheelersburg, is also on her way to the Sunshine State to compete at Miss America's Teen Scholarship Program. Miss America's final night of competition is Jan. 13.

Streamers fall as Miss North Coast Madison Miller reacts after being winning Miss Ohio 2023 on the final night of the Miss Ohio Scholarship show June 17 at the Renaissance Theater.

Miller, 23, a pianist, said she couldn't disclose information about her talent selection until Thursday, but said she has chosen a piece she knows and loves and added 20 seconds, or an extra challenge, to it.

Always an optimist, Miller, who was crowned in June at the historic Renaissance Theatre, said by phone Thursday she is "ready as ever.

"My prep really is being the best version of myself. There is no structured level of success. There's not a point of preparing for Miss America, or Miss Ohio, or even a local," she said. "Granted, I've kept up on the news and made sure I'm aware of the world around me, but I've really been focusing. ... I'm as ready as ever. I feel really good."

Miller said she hosted some of the Miss America contestants at her parents' house for a weekend in September. "It's like a big reunion because all of us are flying in a day early to squeeze them again," she said.

"I'm so excited. It's the one thing I didn't expect in this whole preparation process, having friends with all the contestants before I left," she said. "I'm so lucky."

Miller said she is excited and will have to call Stanley Steemer (her employer) because the carpet is worn down from the amount of time she has paced on it.

"I just want to thank everybody in Mansfield. Mansfield has become a home away from home for me, from all of the host homes to the volunteers to the community around Miss Ohio. Mansfield has wrapped their arms around me this year. I appreciate it to the nines," Madison said. "Mansfield is definitely coming with me to Florida in very special ways."

Loves empowering military veterans

Miller enjoys helping nursing home residents and veterans. The energetic Miller plays piano for residents of Windsorwood Place nursing home in Coshocton.

Her community service initiative is "The Veteran Narrative: Real Heroes. Real Stories." She said she loves empowering military veterans to share their courageous experiences, capturing their stories and educating others to honor and say "thank you" to America's heroes.

The daughter of a funeral director, Miller said she grew up with the honor guard. Both grandfathers served in the military and she said they always taught her she should thank a veteran.

"It wasn't until I got older that I really understood that freedom isn't free," Miller said during Miss Ohio Weeks this past summer. She said she advocates to youth and the community an opportunity to give back.

Send cards or letters to Miller at Miss America

Miss America 2024 is the 96th edition of the pageant. The competition will be held alongside the Miss America's Teen 2024 competition at the Walt Disney Theater Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Miss Portsmouth Teen Paisley French waves to the crowd after being crowned Miss Ohio Teen 2023 during the evening gown competition of the Miss Ohio’s Teen pageant in June 2023 at the Renaissance Theater.

The U.S. mail address for Miller is Sapphire Hotel, Guest: Madison Miller Miss Ohio, 6601 Adventure Way, Orlando, FL 32819

"I love cards. It doesn't have to be an actual card. I love notebook paper with crayons. I'm known in my family for hand-making all my cards with computer paper and crayons," she said.

French, valedictorian of Wheelersburg High School, plans to attend The Ohio State University. She has aspirations to make a difference in the world and become a Radio City Rockette.

How to watch Miss America, Miss America's Teen 2024

Fans of Miss Ohio and Miss America can watch the show at WatchMissAmerica.com. A weeklong streaming bundle is $99 and includes access to live and on-demand content.

The finals Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. will be free to the general public to watch for the first time since 2019.

Visit the Miss America YouTube channel the day after it the live airing to see the replay.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Miss Ohio Madison Miller, Teen Paisley French off to Miss America