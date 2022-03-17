Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska crowned the 70th Miss World: ‘I still can’t believe it’

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska was crowned the 70th Miss World at a ceremony that took place Wednesday night at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The finalists were United States’ Shree Saini and Olivia Yace from the Ivory Coast. The gala took place three months after the competition was delayed to a COVID-19 outbreak.

"When I heard my name, I was surprised, I still can’t believe it, I feel honored," the 23-year-old model gushed after being crowned by Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh, who won the 2019 edition. "I am honored to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work."

Bielawska, who is studying for a master’s degree in administration, said she wants to "enrich the lives" of people during a round of questions.

Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska (C) smiles after winning the 70th Miss World beauty pageant at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022. Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

"If you want to discover something new, try to learn to be richer in empathy, gratitude and compassion," she shared.

According to the competition, Bielawska’s "Beauty with a Purpose" project, or "Zupa Na Pietrynie," aims to provide help to the homeless.

"Every Sunday they provide hot meals, food packages, drinks, clothing, masks, law advice and professional medical support for almost 300 people in need in Lodz," it shared. "Many of these people did not have access to register for a COVID-19 vaccine but the project was able to get Governmental permission for over 400 people to receive their vaccinations. The project also built the first Social Bathroom for people in the homelessness crisis in Lodz."

Bielawska, who is aiming to get her Ph.D., also hopes to become a motivational speaker. To stay active, she enjoys swimming, scuba diving, tennis and badminton.

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh (2nd R) crowns Miss Poland Karolina Bielawska (C) after winning the 70th Miss World beauty pageant at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Miss World show was broadcast globally to over 100 countries. Despite the glitz and glam of the ceremony, the conflict of Ukraine was also on the minds of the contestants.

"More than 120 nations will light a candle as a symbol of a United World calling for the end of this war and the end of the death and suffering that it has inflicted on so many innocent people," a statement from the organization read. "More than 7000 candles have been prepared for the Miss World Final in what will be an emotional and spectacular finale to the day of support."

Earlier this week, the Miss World organizers issued a video message from Oleksandra Kucherenko, 2016’s Miss Ukraine. She urged countries around the world "to support us, to close the sky above Ukraine and to save the world (from a) nuclear catastrophe."

"Our peace is your peace," she added.

The current Miss Ukraine, Oleksandra Yaremchuk, is in Kyiv, the organization shared. She did not qualify for the finale.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with both these brave young people, the Miss World National Organisation and all the people of Ukraine," the organization shared.