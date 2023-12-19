'I will miss that relationship': City leadership says goodbye to Councilor Martinez Ortega

It’s rare for city councilors and staff to have a Monday evening free of a council meeting or work session. Although there was no activity Monday evening in the city council chamber, dozens gathered on the first floor of Memorial Hall for a reception honoring outgoing Councilor Vicente Martinez Ortega.

Martinez Ortega has represented District 4 on city council, which includes Bessemer and parts of the South Side. He first won the seat in fall 2021 and his bid for a second term was defeated in November by political newcomer Roger Gomez.

The reception was open to all three city councilors who will not be returning for additional terms next year.

While District 2 representative Larry Atencio and at-large councilor Lori Winner were also invited to be honored at the event, Martinez Ortega was the only outgoing councilor to attend.

Atencio and Winner have not responded to a request for comment from the Chieftain.

Outgoing District 4 City Councilor Vicente Martinez Ortega (left) listens as Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar speaks during a reception honoring Martinez Ortega's time on city council at Pueblo Memorial Hall on December 18, 2023.

What Martinez Ortega told supporters

Martinez Ortega told the crowd of people gathered in the pre-function room at Pueblo Memorial Hall that he had to make “hard decisions” sometimes as a city councilor.

“I called people on their bulls---,” Martinez Ortega said, adding that he “couldn’t have done that without the people in this room.”

He recalled how his parents, Chicano activists Rita J. Martinez and Jose Esteban Ortega, worked “in and with the community” and said serving on city council was another form of community organizing.

He said that his two-year stint on council was a “victory for all of us," although he joked that he was the one who had to stay late in council chambers listening to some “stupid comments.”

Martinez Ortega also thanked two of his mentors by name: Alvin Rivera and Steve Nawrocki.

During his term, Martinez Ortega was known to wait until after the invocation and pledge of allegiance to come into city council chambers. He sometimes sparred with his fellow city councilors, such as Atencio and Regina Maestri. He recently voiced his concerns about increasing law enforcement surveillance in parts of his district and worked on an ordinance this summer to reverse an earlier council vote to fund the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association, which offers a syringe exchange program.

Pueblo City Councilor Vicente Martinez Ortega listens to a pressentation during a council meeting on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Mayor, city council president react to Martinez Ortega's departure

Mayor Nick Gradisar introduced Martinez Ortega and applauded him for his time serving on council.

“I know he's made some tough choices while he's been on the city council. My impression is that Vicente has always tried to do the right thing. … I think as public officials, that's how we ought to guide ourselves,” Gradisar said.

Council President Heather Graham, who is Gradisar’s opponent in the January mayoral runoff, told the Chieftain after the event that she will miss working with Martinez Ortega.

“We can battle up there, then get lunch the next day and still get the work done that needs to get done,” Graham said.

“I will miss that relationship."

What happened with Martinez Ortega's reelection bid

Martinez Ortega was defeated in the November election by Roger Gomez, the former owner of Steel City Dogs. Gomez is politically unaffiliated but previously told the Chieftain he identifies as a Conservative.

Gomez received 58% of votes and Martinez Ortega finished with 42%.

Roger Gomez speaks as a candidate for the Pueblo City Council District 4 seat during the 2023 Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce candidate debates at Memorial Hall on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Martinez Ortega told the Chieftain that there was a “Conservative wave” last month in Pueblo. For example, many other Conservative-aligned candidates succeeded and a proposed lodging tax increase to pay for childcare failed.

“We knocked on doors, we pushed as much as we did, and the outcome just didn't come in our favor,” Martinez Ortega said. “But, you know, on to the next one. This doesn't stop anything.”

What’s next for Martinez Ortega

Martinez Ortega said that he will still be working in community organizing.

"It’s what I was doing before," he said. “It's being responsive to community and working with folks to figure out solutions — and it's still the same thing. The mission of helping people and being a community doesn't stop."

He said that he didn’t always aspire to being on city council, but “opportunity always knocks to make change in our community and on different levels.”

“Running for another position later on is something that I'm open to, but it's not necessarily on my horizon,” Martinez Ortega said.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo councilor Vicente Martinez Ortega honored at reception