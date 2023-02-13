Miss South Dakota USA pleads guilty to petty theft charge

Update as of Feb. 13: Shania Ann Knutson appeared in a Brookings County courthouse Monday, where she pleaded guilty to a first-degree petty theft charge and paid restitution. Knutson also received a suspended imposition of sentence, and had a second-degree petty theft charge dismissed by prosecutors, according to court records.

It's unclear how the guilty plea will affect her title. Attempts to reach officials with the Miss South Dakota USA state pageant were not immediately returned.

Earlier story Frb. 6, 2023: Miss South Dakota USA is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County and has been suspended from her role, pending her initial court appearance.

Court documents allege Shania Ann Knutson committed repeat thefts at Walmart between October and December. Knutson allegedly stole a total of $554.54 worth of goods across 12 separate occasions. She was allegedly "'skip scanning' and/or ticket switching to commit these acts," the documents state.

Knutson, of Brookings, was crowned Miss South Dakota USA 2022. Knutson was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA in 2018 and appeared in Miss USA 2022.

“We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft," Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant said in a statement. "Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant."

The violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Online court records indicate Knutson has another pending case for a second-degree charge of petty theft, less than $400. According to the Brookings County State’s Attorney, Knutson’s initial appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13 for both charges.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Miss South Dakota USA Shania Knutson pleads guilty to petty theft charge