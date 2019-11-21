'Miss me?' tweets Marianne Williamson after missing another Democratic debate

WASHINGTON – Marianne Williamson had a simple question for America's voters after Wednesday night's Democratic debate: "Miss me?"

The Atlanta debate marked the third one in a row where Williamson failed to make the cut to get on the stage after making a bit of a splash with her at-times-unorthodox responses in the first two primary events.

Even before Williamson posted her tweet, NBC News correspondent Katy Tur declared on Twitter, "I miss Marianne" about 40 minutes into the debate.

Williamson, an author of several books, whose most recent work is "A Politics of Love: A Handbook for a New American Revolution," was not the only Democratic presidential hopeful who had to watch the debate from the sidelines.

Miss me? — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) November 21, 2019

Those also failing to make the cut were Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro, former representative John Delaney of Maryland, former representative Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania and the newest candidate in the field, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

Williamson received mixed responses from Twitter users after she asked them if they missed her being on the stage.

While, the first four responses were, "No," "Nope," "No" and "No," she got a "Yes" from self-identified Andrew Yang supporter @TTruCle1. And Williamson got an enthusiastic "Yes!" from @ChrisFrancis54, whose name on Twitter is entered as "Anti-Establishment."

Others were less polite.

"Forgot you existed," tweeted @RicoSuaveJD.

"Who are you again?" asked @nectarina12.

As of 8:40 a.m. EST, the tweet had more than 23,000 likes, 2,400 retweets and 5,000 comments.

Here's a look at some of the other responses Williamson got:

Yes. The debate would have been a lot funnier to watch with you there. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) November 21, 2019

It was a ghoulish scene, some might say almost devoid of love entirely — 🔮🌹Not Safe For Wonks (@nsfwonks) November 21, 2019

You have no idea how much. ❤ — Victoria Lynn Hall (@victoreeah) November 21, 2019

At least you make it interesting with sparkle pic.twitter.com/TVnrM5Rthc — Michele (@micheleros) November 21, 2019

New phone- who dis? — Dogshouse (@Dogshouse2000) November 21, 2019

