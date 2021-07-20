Miss Universe competition will be held in Israel in December

FILE - Newly crowned Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, poses for the media during her visit to the Empire State Building on May 18, 2021, in New York. The next Miss Universe competition will take place in December in Eilat, Israel. The Miss Universe Organization also announced Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that the contest will again broadcast live in the U.S. on Fox with Steve Harvey returning to host. This will be the 70th Miss Universe competition and will end with Meza crowning her successor. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Miss Universe is heading to Israel for its 70th competition.

The Miss Universe Organization announced Tuesday that the pageant will be held this December in the southern resort city of Eilat.

Steve Harvey will once again return as host.

The three-hour event will broadcast live on Fox in the U.S. and also in 180 countries and territories across the globe. It will end with the current Miss Universe, Mexico's Andrea Meza, crowning her successor.

Meza, a former software engineer, has advocated for women’s rights and is also encouraging people to get the vaccine from COVID-19. Soon after she was named Miss Universe, Meza invited the media to cover her first vaccination shot in New York.

In a statement released by the Miss Universe Organization, Meza said she hopes “as many people as possible” get vaccinated so they can participate in the 70th Miss Universe contest.

___

Online: https://www.missuniverse.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore cannot yet open up like UK, US and Israel: Ong Ye Kung

    At 50 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated, Singapore is not yet ready to open up as aggressively as countries like the UK and Israel, and some US states, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

  • Opioid settlement nears $26 billion, Judge allows vaccine mandate at university, Israeli PM threatens Unilever

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: The drug distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic nearing a $26 billion settlement, a federal judge upholding Indiana University’s vaccine mandate for students and staff, and Israeli PM threatening ‘severe consequences’ for Unilever after subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian Territories

  • Israeli Filmmakers Arrested in Nigeria During Documentary Shoot

    Three Israeli filmmakers have been arrested and detained in Nigeria during a shoot for their documentary “We Were Never Lost,” about Jewish tribes on the African continent. Activist and Columbia University graduate Rudy Rochman, director Noam Leibman and French-Israeli journalist Edouard Benaym flew from Israel to Nigeria on July 6, according to reports. They were […]

  • Guto Harri quits GB News over taking the knee row

    The journalist was suspended for a gesture made during a chat about the abuse of black footballers.

  • Woman with Down’s Syndrome awarded $125m by court after being fired by Walmart

    Marlo Spaeth worked at the Walmart store in Manitowoc, Wisconsin for more than 15 years

  • Mexican president decries alleged spying, says no longer happening

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that alleged government-ordered spying several years ago that may have targeted him and his close allies was "shameful" and added that his government did not spy on anyone. British newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday that at least 50 people close to Lopez Obrador, among many others, were potentially targeted by the previous administration of President Enrique Peña Nieto after it purchased Pegasus spying software from Israel-based NSO Group. Pegasus was exclusively sold to government clients around the world by the Israeli company, and it is also believed to have been used to target journalists and human rights activists.

  • Automakers Are Newest Target in Mexico Tax Chief’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s tax chief wants to crack down on key incentives for global automakers to produce in the country, the government’s latest effort to boost revenue by going after large companies.Raquel Buenrostro, the head of Mexico’s tax authority known as SAT, said in an interview her proposal is awaiting approval by the Finance Ministry, and is part of a package of measures to increase tax collection by 1% of gross domestic product next year.A close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez

  • Walmart told to pay woman with Down’s syndrome $125m for unfair dismissal

    Wisconsin employee Marlo Spaeth wins discrimination lawsuit but Walmart says amount will be reduced to $300,000 Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said the company was reviewing its legal options, as ‘the EEOC’s demands were unreasonable’. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters A jury in federal court in Wisconsin ordered Walmart to pay $125m in punitive damages to a former employee with Down’s syndrome in a disability discrimination lawsuit, US employment officials announced. Marlo Spaeth, who beg

  • 10 Myths About Early Retirement

    Early retirement has been a trending topic in recent years, epitomized by the FIRE movement, which stands for "Financial Independence, Retire Early." Under this program, younger workers stash away as...

  • 40 People Were Arrested After A Right-Wing Media-Fueled Protest Against A Trans Woman Using A Spa

    It was the second time violent protesters have gathered in Los Angeles outside Wi Spa, though little has been confirmed about any incident involving a trans woman.View Entire Post ›

  • Rams RB Cam Akers suffers torn Achilles

    #Rams RB Cam Akers suffered torn Achilles while training:

  • Israel PM warns Unilever boss over Ben & Jerry's boycott

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel warned consumer goods giant Unilever Plc on Tuesday of "severe consequences" from a decision by subsidiary Ben & Jerry's to stop selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, and urged U.S. states to invoke anti-boycott laws. Monday's announcement followed pro-Palestinian pressure on the Vermont-based company over its business in Israel and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, handled since 1987 through a licensee partner, Ben & Jerry's Israel. Most countries consider Israeli settlements on Palestinian land to be illegal.

  • Charlamagne Tha God said that last year's accusations of antisemitism happened because he was 'culturally clueless to the Jewish culture'

    The radio host and media personality opened up about last year's controversy over Nick Cannon's antisemitic comments.

  • Julia Haart Says Filming ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Involved ‘An Extremely Intense Health Regimen’

    "It's something I felt I had to do."

  • Surveillance footage shows mom save 5-year-old from attempted kidnapper

    Surveillance footage shows the moment a stranger snatched a 5-year-old from a New York sidewalk.

  • "Sea snot" clogs up Turkey's Marmara Sea

    A thick, slimy layer of organic matter known as "sea snot" is spreading at alarming levels in Turkey's Marmara Sea. CBS News producer Pinar Sevinclidir has more on the growing threat it poses to marine life and the fishing industry.

  • Gold Cup: USMNT, Mexico win groups; Canada, El Salvador into QFs

    The USMNT and Mexico head to opposite sides of the bracket after each won their group.

  • California synagogue shooting suspect pleads guilty

    A 22-year-old former nursing student pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover. John T. Earnest avoided the death penalty with his plea in San Diego Superior Court. The San Diego County district attorney’s office said he agreed to serve the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole in state prison.

  • White House confirms a vaccinated official tested positive for COVID

    During a briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said a fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a reception “off campus” last week.

  • Rand Paul Accuses Fauci of Lying to Congress about Gain-of-Function Research Funding

    Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) and Dr. Anthony Fauci again clashed over alleged U.S. government funding of gain-of-function research on bat coronavirus in Wuhan, China, during testimony before a Senate committee on Tuesday.