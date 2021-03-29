'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

Donald Trump - Alex Edelman / AFP

Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online.

Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.”

Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

He asked the guests: “How are we doing on Iran?” and received a chorus of boos.

"We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we’d like to negotiate now," he claimed

In fact, Mr Biden has imposed sanctions on Iran since being in office.

Mr Trump also said: “The border is not good. It’s the worst that it has ever been.

"What’s happening to the kids, they’re living in squalor. They are living like nobody has ever seen. There’s never been anything like this."

On the election, he told the wedding guests: "They said get 66 million votes, sir, and the election is over. I got 75 million votes, and you saw what happened.

"At 10.30pm in the evening, all of a sudden, they said that’s a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places. There’s a lot of things happening right now."

There is no evidence that the election was rigged in Mr Biden's favour.

US / Mexico border

At the end of his meandering speech, Mr Trump set aside 12 seconds to compliment the “great and beautiful couple.”

“It’s an honour to be here. It’s an honour to have you at Mar-a-Lago,” he added, nodding towards the successful car dealership owner and his new wife.

While the impromptu speech was greeted with cheers in the room, it was not so well received elsewhere.

Former Federal Prosecutor Ron Filipkowski said: “Unbelievable! Trump crashes a wedding at Mar-a-Lago and is like the worst drunk uncle who got a hold of the mic and won’t shut up.”