‘Do you miss me yet?’: Trump crashes Mar-a-Lago wedding and lashes out at Biden

Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
A still from a video obtained by TMZ of Donald Trump speaking at a wedding reception at Mar-a-Lago

A still from a video obtained by TMZ of Donald Trump speaking at a wedding reception at Mar-a-Lago

(TMZ)

Former president Donald Trump appeared at a wedding at Mar-a-Lago and made a speech blasting the Biden administration for its handling of China, Iran, and migrants at the Mexico border.

After laying out his case during a rambling two-minute speech, Mr Trump asked the assembled guests, “Do you miss me yet?” to cheers from the crowd.

Mr Trump also appeared to insinuate that he still has doubts about the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election.

He said: “They said, ‘get 66 million votes, sir, and the election is over’. I got 75 million votes, and you saw what happened.”

He added: “At 10.30pm in the evening, all of a sudden, they said, ‘that’s a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places?’ There's a lot of things happening right now.”

Read more:

Mr Trump got 74.2 million votes to Mr Biden’s 81.3 million votes. The largest vote-getter before the 2020 election was Barack Obama who got 69.5 million votes in the 2008 election.

While Mr Trump seems to not have given up on the idea that Mr Biden won the 2020 election by illegitimate means, the results have been verified by experts and government agencies on both sides of the aisle as accurate, and the election as free, fair, and “the most secure in American history,” according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump told the wedding guests at his Palm Beach resort: "I get all these splash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran.”

He added: “We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we’d like to negotiate now.”

President Biden has not done away with sanctions against Iran. NPR reported that the sanctions from the Trump administration are still in place.

The Biden administration rescinded a request from the Trump administration that the UN Security Council enforce international sanctions against Iran for no longer following the terms of the Obama-era nuclear deal between Iran and several western countries, one of them being the US.

Mr Trump went after the Biden White House for the situation at the Mexico border. The number of people arriving in the US has grown since Mr Biden entered the Oval Office. During his first press conference as president, Mr Biden argued that an influx of migrants happens every year and that it was not a reflection of his entrance into the White House.

Hundreds of migrant children have been held by Border Patrol for more than 10 days, PBS reported. The legal limit is three days.

Mr Trump said: “The border is not good. It’s the worst that it has ever been. What’s happening to the kids, they’re living in squalor. They are living like nobody has ever seen. There’s never been anything like this.”

Mr Biden ended many of Mr Trump’s harsh immigration policies during his early days in office using executive orders. Thousands of migrant parents were separated from their children during the Trump administration, from 2017 to 2018, in an attempt to dissuade others from coming, the BBC reported.

Mr Trump finished his speech by praising the “great and beautiful couple” getting married, John and Megan Arrigo.

Mr Trump also appeared at a wedding at his New Jersey golf course while he was still president in 2019, leading to guests chanting “USA! USA! USA!” CNN reported.

