Missaukee County man suspected in mom's death shoots at cops, dies by suicide, police say

Apr. 9—A manhunt for a 30-year-old northern Michigan man accused of killing his mother and shooting at the police as he fled ended hours later in the man's suicide, police said.

Saturday night, in Missaukee County's West Branch Township, police found Patricia Briggs, 62, dead from a gunshot wound. Michigan State Police had been dispatched to the home on North Seven Mile for a welfare check.

Police identified the victim's son, Adam Briggs, 30, as the suspect in his mother's death.

Early Sunday, about 1 a.m., Cadillac Police Department tried to pull over Briggs' vehicle, but the driver allegedly fled and fired shots at officers chasing him. No one was hit.

Missaukee County deputies used stop sticks to immobilize the vehicle on M-55 near M-66. But the driver fled on foot, police said.

That morning, about 6 a.m., the state police aviation unit spotted Briggs' body near a golf course.

Briggs' autopsy found that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

"A motive has yet to be established," police said. Toxicology reports have yet to return.