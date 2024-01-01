Missed the 2024 Times Square ball drop? Watch the highlights

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of thousands people flooded Times Square to watch New York City's iconic ball drop on New Year's Eve in person, while another billion look on from around the world.

Earlier this week, the giant 2024 numerals were hoisted into place atop One Times Square, and the nearly 12,000 pound ball got a bow tie makeover.

New Yorkers and tourists alike wrote their wishes for the new year on pieces of confetti that will rain down to ring in the new year, and some also said "good riddance" to things they'd like to leave behind.

If you missed the excitement, you can watch a replay of the Times Square Alliance's live stream in the player below.





