‘I Missed Out On My Children Growing Up,’ Says Death Row Inmate Richard Glossip

Richard Glossip has been on death row for 25 years for a crime he insists he did not commit. Noting that he has had several family members die and seen other death row inmates go to their executions in the time he has been in prison, Glossip, now 60, says, "I missed out on my children growing up. I missed out on walking my daughters down the aisle. I have never seen my grandchildren." Glossip claims he was falsely accused and wrongly convicted of soliciting his co-worker, Justin Sneed, to kill their boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997. Glossip's attorneys argue that he was set up by Sneed, who admitted to killing Van Treese and then testified that Glossip hired him to carry out the murder. On May 1, 2023, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay of execution for Glossip, stating that there were enough problems with his conviction to warrant a new trial. On Friday, May 5, SCOTUS blocked the execution, which was planned for May 18, until two appeals filed by his attorneys can be considered. Glossip has been granted a stay of execution on three previous occasions due to concerns about the state's lethal injection protocol.