'I missed cosplaying': Comic Con makes a comeback in New York

This Syrian artist has swapped paint for soilLOCATION: Damascus, SyriaWhen Julia Saeed had to flee Raqqashe left behind her beloved painting kitUnable to afford to replace it, she resorted to painting with soil instead(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SYRIAN ARTIST, JULIA SAEED, SAYING:"Painting with soil saves money. At first I used it because I had no other choice than to paint with soil. But now I love it even if I have colors, now I have the passion for painting with soil. I feel something is missing if I do not paint with soil. I have to paint something new everyday."Saeed now roams public parks to collect soiland organizes workshops to teach children soil painting