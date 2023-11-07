'You will be missed,' Cutler-Orosi teacher killed, student arrested in Dinuba

A Cutler-Orosi teacher is dead after one of his students allegedly shot him early Monday morning in Dinuba.

A beloved Cutler-Orosi teacher is dead after a teenage boy shot him early Monday morning in Dinuba, just hours before classes started.

Dinuba police found Sergio Martin, 50, dead around 3 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds. Police had been called to the home to check on the teacher, though it's unclear who called police.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department crime scene investigators were called to help Dinuba police. Evidence, video from nearby homes, and witness statements were gathered from the Dinuba home. Police didn't say where in Dinuba the home is located.

During the investigation, officers said a teenager was identified as the killer. The boy's identity wasn't released, and police didn't say what the motive may have been. The boy was found later and arrested. His name wasn't released. It's unclear if the boy worked alone or how he knew Martin, police said.

Martin's students and teachers posted letters and pictures on the man's classroom Monday. More than 50 notes were posted. Some said, "RIP," while others said, "We will miss you, Mr. Martin," and "I am sorry."

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Dinuba Police Department at 559-591-5911.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Cutler-Orosi teacher killed, student arrested in Dinuba