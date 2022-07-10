Missed the Jan. 6 hearings? What you need to know before they resume this week

WASHINGTON - The special House committee investigating the violent Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, resumes its public hearings this week, continuing to connect the dots and show how former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election he lost.

It's an investigation that gained momentum in June, most notably with its star witness Cassidy Hutchinson. The former top White House aide testified June 28 and described how Trump knew some of his angry supporters were armed as he directed them to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol.

Each week since the public hearings began has brought new testimony or cooperation from witnesses. The latest: On Sunday, the committee received a letter from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon indicating that he would be willing to testify. It follows

Throughout the first six public hearings, the Jan. 6 committee has sought to prove the former president oversaw and coordinated “a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” Rep. Liz Cheney said during the first hearing.

What have the first six hearings revealed?

Key witnesses: The hearings have featured testimony from close associates of Trump who provided new details to the former president's behavior before, during and after Jan. 6 in pushing his false claims of election fraud.

Trump's pressure campaign: The former president moved forward with his false claims of a stolen election even after his Cabinet officials, such as former Attorney General Bill Barr, told him he had lost a free and fair contest. For example, Barr testified that his office pursued all allegations of fraud and found no proof. When Trump continued to pressure Barr into baseless claims, Barr told the president “it was bull---- and I didn't want to be part of it.” Justice Department officials, state lawmakers and election workers also described the pressure campaign from the former president as he tried to overturn Joe Biden's victory.

A White House aid testifies that President Donald Trump's "unpatriotic" anger was "over a lie."

Trump children testify: The former president's children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, have testified in closed-door meetings to the Jan. 6 committee. The committee also obtained phone records from Eric Trump and Kimberley Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner urged Trump to back down: Once Barr had made his position clear – and resigned from his post over the fallout – Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, said in videotaped testimony that she accepted the Justice Department’s findings. She and Kushner were among a group of trusted advisers and White House counsel who all urged Trump to back down from dozens of lawsuits in battleground states and to stop alleging that anything could happen on Jan. 6 other than Biden being certified by Congress as the next president.

Luttig advised Pence: While Trump privately and publicly pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors, Pence sought advice from retired conservative Judge Michael Luttig, who testified that he told Pence there was no basis at all in the Constitution or any other United States law that gave the vice president the ability to do what Trump wanted Pence to do. When Pence wouldn’t follow through with Trump’s request, Trump “turned the mob on him,” Chairman Bennie Thomspon, D-Miss., told the committee. Rioters chanted to “Hang Mike Pence,” to which Trump responded, “Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it.”

Presidential pardons sought: Testimony during the committee's investigation has also revealed Republican members of Congress who helped the president try to overturn the 2020 election: Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia. They all asked for a presidential pardon, according to Hutchinson's testimony.

An angry president: Hutchinson described a former president so unhinged in his final days in office that he assaulted a Secret Service agent in his attempt to grab the steering wheel and join that mob at the Capitol. Trump also threw a porcelain plate on the wall after learning Barr said there wasn't widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to Hutchinson's testimony.

'Unprecedented' documentary: The committee requested 11 hours of footage from British filmmaker Alex Holder, who testified behind closed doors on June 23. About three hours of footage was released Sunday morning in the documentary on Discovery+ and did not include any big reveals.

When is the next Jan. 6 hearing?

The committee is scheduled to hold two more hearings this week, including one Tuesday, when the panel is expected to lay out evidence on how the pro-Trump mob was organized, assembled and financed.

Here's what else is still to come:

Steve Bannon agrees to testify : Rep. Zoe Lofgreen said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that the Jan.6 committee received a letter from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's lawyers saying he would testify. They have not had a chance to discuss the letter, and the committee has "many questions" for him, according to Lofgreen. She indicated he would be interviewed in a private setting. Cipollone testifies: The committee is continuing to pursue legal options to compel people to testify, though members say witnesses are coming forward every day. Former White House attorney Pat Cipollone testified for about eight hours Friday behind closed doors. On Sunday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger told ABC's "This Week" that Cipollone's testimony "did not contradict anybody" and that some of what he told the committee would be presented over the "next couple of hearings."

Filling in the gaps: Jan. 6 committee members are still filling in key gaps of the investigation and trying to answer one of the most pressing questions from that day: What was Trump thinking and doing in the 187 minutes that lapsed from the time he left his "Stop the Steal" rally to when he issued a video statement after the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Timeline: On Jan. 6, Trump was out of public view as aides urged him to act. A breakdown of those 187 minutes.

More: Trump White House Counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 committee, 'does not contradict' earlier witnesses

Catch up on the first six hearings

The first public hearing was June 9. Here are takeaways from those hours of testimony:

Contributing: Merdie Nzanga

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 hearings resume this week: Here's what they have revealed