Missed Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview? Here's how you can watch it on TV

Christie D'Zurilla
·2 min read
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaking about expecting their second child during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. &quot;Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special&quot; airs March 7 as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on the CBS Television Network. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)
The wildly popular interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will get another spin on CBS. (Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions via Associated Press)

So Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did a little interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired this past Sunday. They dropped a few bombshells, blew a little dust off the ol' royal family. And you — you missed it?

Well, never fear: Going where the audience is, CBS announced Tuesday that it will rebroadcast the two-hour event again Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

It's a chance to hear Prince Harry talk about his desire to keep his wife and son safe, and to watch Meghan as she says that she "just didn’t want to be alive anymore" amid the onslaught of constant criticism and racist and sexist remarks from British tabloids and online trolls.

Of course, the mystery of who the royal family racist is will be a little less challenging, as Harry already clarified Monday that neither his grandmother (the queen) nor his grandfather (the ailing Prince Philip) had "concerns" about what color little Archie's skin might be.

Impatient? Go to CBS.com, where you can see the interview, with commercials, at any time.

"Oprah With Meghan and Harry" was seen by more than 17 million people when it aired in the U.S., making it the top-rated entertainment special in the current 2020-21 season.

It has since garnered more than 49 million viewers worldwide, the network said. Britain's ITV reported an audience of 12.4 million when it aired the interview Monday night in the U.K., which has one-fifth the population of the U.S.

The interview also led Piers Morgan to quit his gig on "Good Morning Britain" after he sparred with his co-hosts over inflammatory comments Morgan made about Meghan. The duchess' father and half sister also spoke out after the interview — and didn't have the nicest things to say about it.

The royal family issued a statement, attributed to Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday to address what Meghan and Harry revealed to Winfrey.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the palace said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

