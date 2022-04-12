'Missed more than you know': Chief Michael Maloney's death stirs emotions 10 years later

Late Greenland Police Chief Michael Maloney is being fondly remembered 10 years after his death on April 12, 2012.

GREENLAND — Former town administrator Karen Anderson‘s official confirmation Police Chief Michael Maloney had been killed by gunfire in the line of duty 10 years ago came when the state attorney general called.

Attorney General Mike Delaney reached her by phone and said, "‘You need to swear in a chief.’ And that was the first confirmation that we had that he really had died.”

On the night of April 12, 2012, Maloney and local law enforcement agencies responded to a residence at 517 Post Road for a drug raid operation. It was there that Maloney, assisting the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force in the search warrant, was shot and killed by 29-year-old Cullen Mutrie, who later killed himself, a woman in his home and wounded four local police officers.

Greenland Police Chief Tara Laurent reflects Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on the night Police Chief Michael Maloney was killed in the line of duty and she was sworn in as chief 10 years ago. She is documenting people who came into the station to sign a wall in his memory.

Maloney, just eight days from retirement after 26 years in law enforcement, was 48 years old at the time of his death.

Standing inside the Greenland Police Department on Tuesday morning, Anderson, now the town administrator in Hampton Falls, shared memories of the confusion and grief town staff felt as the incident unfolded. She joined others in writing a message to the late chief on the walls of the station as part of the department’s "Graffiti the PD (with Memories of Maloney)" daylong remembrance Tuesday.

Former Greenland Town Administrator Karen Anderson signs a wall at the police station to honor fallen Police Chief Michael Maloney Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Maloney, a graduate of Winnacunnet High School, grew up in North Hampton and later graduated from Hesser College with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. A graduate of the 76th New Hampshire Police Academy, his first law enforcement job was as a part-time officer in Rye, though he soon became a full-time officer for his hometown department. In 1997, he was named North Hampton’s police chief, leaving for Greenland’s police chief job in 2000.

Several of Maloney’s siblings and his mother, Joan Buchanan, attended the "Graffiti the PD” event, catching up with familiar faces and reading the personalized notes written to Maloney.

“He was a joy,” Buchanan said of her son.

"He was the nucleus of our family," said his younger sister, Kathleen Lahey.

Former Greenland police officers David LoConte, center, and Tom Simmons greet Michael Maloney's mother, Joan, at the station on the 10th anniversary of his death April 12, 2022.

Greenland's Chief Laurent: 'He was bigger than life'

While Maloney, hailed by colleagues and loved ones as a lovable figure quick to crack a joke, was the focus of Greenland police’s Tuesday event, his unwavering legacy within the department is well-documented.

Aside from the heartfelt messages scribbled on the building’s walls from visitors, a patrol room inside the station is named after Maloney. One framed photograph on the wall highlights the numerous local businesses that paid tribute to the fallen chief in the aftermath of the shooting.

A monument rests at the base of a flag pole in front of the Greenland Police Station. Chief Michael Maloney died in the line of duty 10 years ago, on April 12, 2012, at the age of 48.

Hampton’s Old Salt Restaurant was one of those businesses, writing on a sign outside the establishment, “God’s Finger Touched Him and He Slept. R.I.P.”

Greeting and hugging old colleagues, town residents and members of Maloney’s family on Tuesday, Greenland police Chief Tara Laurent remembered the countless stories she heard about Maloney in the days after his death.

“I always laugh and giggle every time I hear them because he was bigger than life,” she said. “He was one of those guys with the big laugh.”

Laurent was privately sworn-in after Maloney was killed

When the shooting occurred, Laurent was already lined up to succeed Maloney as Greenland’s next police chief, though she had not yet signed a contract. Then a detective sergeant with Newmarket’s police force, Laurent had never held a chief’s position, but was six weeks away from taking leadership of the Greenland department.

On April 12, 2012, around 6:30 p.m., Laurent received a text message from a coworker alerting her to the incident. About a minute later, Laurent, also a negotiator, received a text message from the responding SWAT unit with a directive: “Respond immediately.”

Greenland Police Chief Tara Laurent, seen Tuesday, April 12, 2022, recalls being sworn into duty weeks earlier than planned the night Chief Michael Maloney was killed 10 years ago.

Minutes after that, Anderson called Laurent asking her to report to Anderson’s Town Square office. That night, inside Anderson’s office, a handful of town officials gathered with Laurent for her impromptu swearing-in as Greenland’s police chief upon the news Maloney had died.

The lights in the room were shut off and paper was taped over the window panes. “Because the building was filled with reporters, they couldn’t see her getting sworn in because then they would immediately have known that we didn’t have a chief,” Anderson said.

“It was surreal,” Laurent said. “I think all the lights were off and there were maybe 10 of us. We’re all standing there and everybody was crying, trying to get through.”

The morning after Maloney's death: 'I was completely lost'

For the morning of April 13, 2012, the town’s newly-minted chief, thrust into unthinkable circumstances, took part in a walk-through of the police station.

“I was completely lost,” Laurent said.

Laurent noted that at the time of the shooting, Greenland’s police force had only seven full-time officers. Maloney, known for his love of Hawaiian shirts and sporting shorts year-round, would organize fishing and ski trips for Greenland police and Christmas shopping outings, where department members would ride in style in a limousine.

“These people weren’t just his employees. They were close,” she said.

Former Greenland Police officer David LoConte hugs Chief Tara Laurent on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the 10th anniversary of the death of Chief Michael Maloney. LoConte was at a drug raid with the chief when gunfire broke out.

Following the shooting, Greenland officers didn’t return home until about 4 a.m. once the scene on Post Road was secured. Laurent, hours into her new job, instructed department members to stay home the next day with their families.

Laurent returned to the police station at 7 a.m. on April 13, 2012. Within an hour, each member of the Greenland Police Department was back in the station after a sleepless morning.

“I was like, ‘Why is everyone here?’ And no one had an answer,” she said. “They just needed to be together. That happened that way for probably two weeks. ‘I was like, ‘No one is taking calls, why are you guys here?’ But they’d come on back.”

Rye police chief: Maloney was smiling 'even on the worst day'

The shooting sent shockwaves through the nation’s law enforcement community and shattered the small town of a few thousand residents. Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh, who met Maloney in 1994 when he joined the Rye department, was shopping at Lowe’s with his son when he received a report that a search warrant had gone awry.

Sitting at a traffic light on Ocean Road, Walsh watched a police cruiser speed past in such a way that he knew a crisis was unfolding. Minutes later, the news came in over his radio: Maloney was dead.

“It’s still a long road to recovery,” he said.

Walsh praised the tiny Greenland police force’s ability to rally together. He said he has told Laurent that one day, she should author a book about the entire experience and title it “My First Day.”

“It tells you something about the character of the police officers that were working there,” he said.

Greenland Police K-9 Officer Willow comes out from under a table to greet people Tuesday, April 12, 2022, as they arrive to pay tribute to fallen Police Chief Michael Maloney on the 10-year anniversary of his death.

When he was a member of the state Police Academy in 1987, Walsh and fellow students were taught about ways to try and handle an incident like the one resulting in Maloney’s death.

“Mike would always have a smile on his face, even on the worst day,” Walsh said.

Ex-Greenland town administrator's recollection of April 12, 2012

Anderson had taken the afternoon of April 12, 2012 off but returned to her office later in the day for a quick errand.

Before leaving, a member of the responding SWAT team banged on her door asking where the town’s police department was located. Anderson pointed it out to him and he left in a hurry.

Twenty minutes later, she heard a cacophony of about 30 individual sirens driving to Post Road. Little did she know that Maloney had dragged several critically wounded officers to a nearby patrol car on scene to safety before returning to the line of fire himself, where he would lose his life moments later.

“Still to this day, I lose it if I hear more than a couple sirens go by at once. It brings it all back,” Anderson said.

Maloney’s bravery was commended with numerous posthumous awards and recognitions, including the New England Chiefs of Police Association Medal of Valor, the Career Achievement award from the New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Panel and the 2012 New Hampshire Union Leader Citizen of the Year award.

How Anderson helped a fellow state community in mourning

Anderson’s days and months following Maloney’s death were seemingly never-ending, marked by the late chief’s funeral services, outreach to his family and loved ones, assisting the police department in its grief and transition period and maintaining her various duties as town administrator.

Joan Maloney Buchanan, the mother of fallen Greenland Police Chief Michael Maloney, arrives at the department with family Tuesday, April 12, 2022 on the 10th anniversary of his death. Maloney was killed in the line of duty.

But her personal experience with the death of Maloney, however, allowed her to help another ailing community facing tragedy two years later. In May 2014, Brentwood police officer Stephen Arkell was shot and killed while responding to a residence in town that was set ablaze by the shooter, who killed himself.

A fellow town administrator in New Hampshire asked Anderson if she would report to Brentwood to help town officials in the days following its own tragedy.

“I was able to help them, which helped me,” she said. “At that point, I think the knowledge and the experience is what kicked in.”

Greenland’s response to Maloney’s death and Anderson’s assistance to the Brentwood community led her to giving a presentation on the entire ordeal at an emergency management conference.

“How to handle a town in crisis,” she said of the presentation, “because the crisis (in Greenland) lasted six months.”

Ten years later, the sorrow has not disappeared.

With a purple marker, Anderson jotted a simple message to Maloney before leaving Greenland on Tuesday: “Chief, you are missed more than you know.”

Former Greenland Town Administrator Karen Anderson signs a wall at the police station to honor fallen Police Chief Michael Maloney Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on the 10th anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Greenland NH: Chief Michael Maloney died decade ago on April 12, 2012