'He will be missed': Peoria family seeks answers as it mourns death of 24-year-old

PEORIA — Jamarion Lee was the guy who could hang out with anyone, his family said.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed in Peoria this month, and the family is reeling and in shock after his death. They can't understand why anyone would shoot him.

"He could go to a party in the Village Green, then go down onto Starr Street and then go up on the bluff," said his cousin, Latisha Bailey. "He knew everyone and everyone knew him."

Police are investigating the homicide but no arrests have been made. He didn't deserve to be shot and killed, his family said.

"He will be missed," Precious Thomas, his mother, said softly. "He will be very much missed."

The shooting

Officers responded to the 1600 block of West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue shortly after 6:20 a.m. Sept. 3 after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated 12 rounds had been fired in the area.

Officers found a blood trail that led to Lee, who was on a front porch. He was conscious but covered with blood, according to reports obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. While officers rushed up to treat him by applying a tourniquet to a gunshot wound on his arm, another officer followed the blood trail back through a small patch of woods and onto Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive.

On the porch, officers were trying to keep Lee alive, waiting for paramedics to arrive, according to reports. Within minutes, he lost consciousness and his heart stopped. He was then rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 7 a.m., according to police reports.

In a 911 call to police, a homeowner was heard telling police that Lee was on her front porch. Just in "bad shape," the woman told a dispatcher. She told the 911 operator that she heard the bullets and then saw Lee running away bloodied.

A memorial and love of dogs

Last week, at his house, located in the 300 block of North Saratoga Street, a small display of candles adorned the walk up to the front porch. Family gathered there to share stories about him.

The house, they said, was the embodiment of him. It was well kept on the inside. Natasha Sanders, his girlfriend, joked he had "OCD" and had the need to keep everything clean and in order. It's why he worked at the Marriott Pere Marquette as a dishwasher before the pandemic.

"He kept that house clean and he made sure it was in order," she said, adding that his love of cleaning might have led to another career.

"He and I were one day talking big picture and he wanted to go into business doing that," she said of their thought of opening a cleaning service.

And there was his dog, a golden retriever he had found wandering around.

"He would take in all kinds of dogs. He loved dogs. If he saw one, he'd take it," Bailey said.

Thomas, Lee's mother, said he would talk to the dogs and, seemingly, they would understand.

"One aunt didn't like dogs, so he would tell his dog to sit there at the fence, not bark or go inside. Then he'd walk off and the dog would stay, just like he told him to," she said.

Seeking answers

Thomas said she's upset and simply can't get why anyone would shoot him. She said police didn't give any specifics about what happened because they wanted to avoid hurting the case. But she was told they have good leads.

Thomas, Bailey and others think he had been out with friends at downtown bars early Sept. 3 and wasn't ready to wind down when they closed at 4 a.m. They think he hung out with some friends and then decided around 6 a.m. to walk over to a nearby liquor store, which they said opened around 6 a.m.

He wasn't a saint, the family admits.

"He had a temper, but he could walk to the curb, calm down and then come back. He didn't hold onto it," Bailey said.

Lee was sentenced to four years in prison for criminal damage to property and probation for misdemeanor offenses of criminal damage and domestic battery.

But that didn't mean he wasn't loved or well thought of. As they grieved, the family joked about some of his quirks − like eating raccoon, which his grandmother would prepare for him.

No one really knew where it came from or how it tasted — they all grimaced in disgust — but Lee loved it. He'd eat just about anything, they said.

His family members want justice, but they don't want any retaliation. They want to know why, but at the same time, knowing is not going to bring him back.

"Everybody misses him," his mother said. "Everybody."

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria family recalls homicide victim's love of dogs, cleaning, raccoon