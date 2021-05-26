Missed the super flower blood moon? Check out photos of the spectacular lunar eclipse.

Christine Fernando and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
Sky watchers in some parts of the country witnessed one of the greatest sky spectacles of the year Wednesday morning as a full moon, supermoon and lunar eclipse happened at the same time, creating the super flower blood moon.

While the biggest, brightest supermoon of the year will illuminate the sky Wednesday, the total eclipse was only visible for about 15 minutes and only in some western parts of the U.S., where watchers were able to see the full moon turn to a rusty red as it dipped into Earth's shadow.

But what exactly is a super flower blood moon?

The "super" refers to the supermoon, which occurs when the moon looks a bit bigger than usual since it's a bit closer to the Earth.

"Because the orbit of the moon is not a perfect circle, the moon is sometimes closer to the Earth than at other times during its orbit," according to NASA.

On average, supermoons appear about 7% bigger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon. This full moon was the closest one of the year, making it the second of two supermoons.

The flower moon name is given to May's full moon because "flowers spring forth across North America in abundance this month," the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

Lastly, the blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse when the Earth is between the full moon and the sun. The Earth's shadow covers the moon, which often has a red color, hence the "blood" moon nickname.

If you missed this one, don't worry. The country and Canada will get to witness a 99% lunar eclipse high on the horizon with little obstruction on Nov. 19, 2021, according to the Almanac.

And to see a video replay of the lunar eclipse, many observatories across the West livestreamed their views of the moon, including Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Take a look at some spectacular images of the super flower blood moon:

The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday&#x002019;s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon.
The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon.
The full moon is seen during totality of a total lunar eclipse as the moon enters Earth&#39;s shadow for a super blood moon on May 26, 2021, in Chico, California.
The full moon is seen during totality of a total lunar eclipse as the moon enters Earth's shadow for a super blood moon on May 26, 2021, in Chico, California.
A partial eclipse of the moon can be seen over the Banana River in south Cocoa Beach at dawn in Florida. The May 26 full Moon was the closest full moon of the year, making it the second of two supermoons. According to the Farmer&#39;s Almanac the May full moon has many names, the Flower Moon, the Leaf Moon, the Planting Moon, the Frog Moon and the Moon of the Shedding Ponies.
A partial eclipse of the moon can be seen over the Banana River in south Cocoa Beach at dawn in Florida. The May 26 full Moon was the closest full moon of the year, making it the second of two supermoons. According to the Farmer's Almanac the May full moon has many names, the Flower Moon, the Leaf Moon, the Planting Moon, the Frog Moon and the Moon of the Shedding Ponies.
A full moon is seen approaching totality framed with a US flag during a total lunar eclipse as the moon enters Earth&#39;s shadow for a super blood moon on May 26, 2021, in Chico, California.
A full moon is seen approaching totality framed with a US flag during a total lunar eclipse as the moon enters Earth's shadow for a super blood moon on May 26, 2021, in Chico, California.
The moon sets over Stonehenge on May 26, 2021, in Amesbury, United Kingdom. May&#x002019;s full moon, the &#x00201c;Flower Moon&quot; will be the biggest and brightest of 2021, which will reach its peak this Wednesday and is the closest to the Earth this year.
The moon sets over Stonehenge on May 26, 2021, in Amesbury, United Kingdom. May’s full moon, the “Flower Moon" will be the biggest and brightest of 2021, which will reach its peak this Wednesday and is the closest to the Earth this year.
A surfer rides a wave as a super blood moon rises above the horizon at Manly Beach on May 26, 2021, in Sydney, Australia.
A surfer rides a wave as a super blood moon rises above the horizon at Manly Beach on May 26, 2021, in Sydney, Australia.
Residents watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Residents watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
A partial eclipse of the moon over the Banana River in south Cocoa Beach in Florida at dawn.
A partial eclipse of the moon over the Banana River in south Cocoa Beach in Florida at dawn.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lunar eclipse: Photos of the super flower blood moon May 26

  • What to know about where and when to watch the super flower blood moon

    A blood flower supermoon is upon us and depending where you are in the country, there could be an opportunity to catch a sight of this mystical occasion early Wednesday. A number of factors are at play to create this rare celestial event, in which the sun, moon and Earth are completely aligned. The moon will be moving into the earth’s shadow, to create a lunar eclipse, which can only happen when it's full. Unlike a solar eclipse, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye.

  • Stargazers freak out over 'unusual' super blood moon

    A lunar eclipse and a super moon happened at the exact same time early in the morning on May 26.

  • Super Flower Blood Moon Rises Above Cathedral in New South Wales

    May’s full moon and a lunar eclipse coincided on May 26, to create a phenomenon known as a “super flower blood moon”.This timelapse footage of the moon rising over the skyline in Newcastle, New South Wales, was captured by Shane Blue.May’s full moon is referred to as the flower moon, while a total eclipse is known as a blood moon. To complete the celestial triple whammy, and explain the mouthful of a name, the eclipse came as the moon was closest to earth, and, hence, a “supermoon”. Credit: Shane Blue via Storyful

  • Super Flower Blood Moon Spotted Over Philippines

    May’s full moon and a lunar eclipse coincided on May 26, to create a phenomenon known as a “super flower blood moon."This timelapse footage of the moon rising over Cavite City in the Philippines was captured by Justin Emil.May’s full moon is referred to as the flower moon, while a total eclipse is known as a blood moon. To complete the celestial triple whammy, and explain the mouthful of a name, the eclipse came as the moon was closest to earth, making it a “supermoon."Space.com said the eclipse would be visible “from Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and the western part of the Americas.” Credit: Justin Emil via Storyful

  • Super Flower Blood Moon Sets Over Upstate New York

    May’s full moon and a lunar eclipse coincided on May 26 to create a phenomenon known as a “super flower blood moon."May’s full moon is referred to as the flower moon, while a total eclipse is known as a blood moon. To complete the celestial triple whammy, and explain the mouthful of a name, the eclipse came as the moon was closest to earth, making it a “supermoon."Space.com said the eclipse would be visible “from Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and the western part of the Americas.”Footage captured by Joseph Frascati shows the gleaming moon setting over Chili, New York, early on Wednesday morning. Credit: Joseph Frascati via Storyful

