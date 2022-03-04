'Missed': Zelensky taunts Russia with image of apparent missile part near his presidential residence in Kyiv

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Sergei Supinsky / Getty Images

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky taunted Russians with a photo of an apparent missile piece.

"Missed," Zelensky commented after finding the apparent fragment in the presidential residence yard.

Ukrainian officials didn't share any other photos of other debris or where it impacted.

Press secretary Sergii Nykyforov posted on Facebook on Friday that an apparent piece of a missile was found near the presidential residence in Koncha Zaspa, Kyiv.

Zelensky responded: "Missed."

Nykyforov's post didn't include photos of any other pieces of the purported missile, or of a point of impact.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, but their progress has been slowed by logistical setbacks and fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Since the initial attack, Russia has claimed just one major city: Kherson. Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have accused Russia of war crimes, alleging Putin's forces are bombarding civilian populations.

Translations by Oleksander Vynogradov.

