Missile attack: 5 people killed and 20 injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo

Five people have been reported killed and 20 injured, including a child, as a result of a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "A tragic morning for the oblast. The enemy attacked with missiles. Almost 15 people have been injured. Four of them were killed."

Details: It is reported that there was a strike on a shopping centre in Dnipro itself, causing a fire.

A private home, a six-storey building, and a maternity hospital were also damaged. The information is being confirmed.

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has specified that five dead and 15 others injured have been reported. In addition, State Emergency Service crews rescued four patients after the Russians struck a maternity hospital.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that 20 people, including a child, had been injured as a result of the Russian attack. The number of casualties is being established.

