Missile attack on Kyiv: new details emerged – photo

Huge crater created by Russian missile in Bucha district. Photo: Mayor of Bucha Anatolii Fedoruk
The number of damaged objects increased as a result of Russia's morning missile attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: It is reported that as of 18:00, it is known about 21 damaged private houses in the region.

The houses have partially broken windows, split doors and damaged roofs and walls. There are no casualties.

In addition, debris damaged one car and nine non-residential objects, including fences, garages, and utility rooms.

The Oblast Military Administration also stated that the owners of damaged houses "are already receiving the necessary assistance."

Previously: A huge crater emerged in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast as a result of a Russian missile strike, which broke windows and damaged roofs in the area.

Background:

