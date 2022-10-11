Missile attacks prove negotiations with Putin are impossible, German MP says

According to Zimmermann, the war will end only if material aid is provided to Ukraine

“You cannot negotiate with Russia under the regime of Putin and his followers,” Strack-Zimmermann said.

“This was shown by the deadly missile attacks by this gang of terrorists at the very center of Kyiv and other cities.”

According to Zimmermann, the war will end only with further transfers of material security assistance to Ukraine. She added that the Ukrainian army needs to be prepared for the winter.

“From cold weather equipment – to ammunition and artillery,” she added.

“However, Ukraine first of all needs battle tanks for the southern front.”

On Oct. 10, Russia launched a series of missile attacks on Kyiv, including the center of the Ukrainian capital. Reports stated that 14 Ukrainian Oblasts were hit, in particular: Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytska, Zhytomyrska, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts.

The Russian invaders used Kh-101, Kh-555, Kalibr, Iskander, S-300, Tornado-S and kamikaze drones in the attacks. Most of the drones and almost half of the missiles were shot down by Ukrainian defenders.

