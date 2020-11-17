Missile Defense Agency completes unprecedented homeland defense test

Raytheon Missiles & Defense's SM-3 IIA intercepts ICBM target, creating new option for missile defense

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a historic Missile Defense Agency demonstration and for the first time ever, an intercontinental ballistic missile target was intercepted and destroyed outside Earth's atmosphere by an advanced SM-3® Block IIA ballistic missile defense interceptor made by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) business. The interceptor was co-developed with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

"This first-of-its-kind test shows that our nation has a viable option for a new layer of defense against long-range threats," said Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Strategic Missile Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

The SM-3 family of ballistic missile defense interceptors has executed more exo-atmospheric intercepts than all other missiles combined and is the only weapon of its kind employed from both ships and land.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space sensors were also part of the historic test from low-earth orbit. The sensors detected and tracked the target and relayed the data to decision makers in a demonstration of space-based early warning.

Raytheon Technologies' missile defense portfolio combines sensors, effectors, C2 and integration work to deliver the most advanced missile defense capabilities available to the U.S. and its allies today.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. It comprises four industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Its 195,000 employees enable the company to operate at the edge of known science as they imagine and deliver solutions that push the boundaries in quantum physics, electric propulsion, directed energy, hypersonics, avionics and cybersecurity. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Story continues





Media Contact

Jaclyn Gutmann

C: 781. 879.2789

rmdpr@rtx.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missile-defense-agency-completes-unprecedented-homeland-defense-test-301174370.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies