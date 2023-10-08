Missile hits tower during live report from Gaza

STORY: Reporter Youmna El Sayed was talking to her colleague in the studio in Doha when the explosion rocked the Gaza strip, sending smoke and dust across Gaza city.

It came after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

The building, which collapsed after the air strike, is called "Palestine Tower", and is the headquarters of several offices of media institutions in the city.