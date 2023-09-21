Missile wreckage falls on hotel and market in Cherkasy, causing injuries

Wreckage from a downed Russian missile in Cherkasy has fallen on a social infrastructure facility in the city centre, injuring at least five people. One person has been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Cherkasy Mayor Anatolii Bondarenko; Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs

Quote from Taburets: "The enemy launched a missile attack on the oblast centre in the morning. As a result of the air defence response, we had wreckage which fell in the central part of the city. In particular, a social infrastructure facility was damaged.

There are currently five casualties. At least one person is trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway."

Details: Bondarenko also said that the Russian missile wreckage hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city centre.

Updated: Klymenko reported that a hotel was destroyed in Cherkasy and that there was a fire. Trade stalls at a local market also caught fire.

Klymenko added that seven seven people were wounded and one person was rescued from under the rubble.

Ihor Taburets said during the national 24/7 newscast that at 05:40, a rocket flew overhead, dropping its warhead on the hotel, destroying everything from the first to the fourth floors.

One person is seriously injured, with damage to the spine and a head injury.

People were staying in the hotel, and it was also used as an office space. The hotel receptionist was taken to hospital. There may still be people under the rubble, as the hotel can accommodate 23 guests.

All services are working at the scene.

Traffic on Nebesnoi Sotni and Blahovisna streets near the central market is temporarily blocked.

