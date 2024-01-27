Missile Strike Causes Destruction in Eastern Ukrainian Town

Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on January 27, with missiles hitting a ceramics workshop, an apartment building, and a kindergarten, according to the city’s mayor.

This footage, published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) shows rubble from partially destroyed buildings strewn across the ground.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post that the city was struck with an Iskander ballistic missile on Saturday morning.

“The nearby apartment buildings on the street were damaged… Fortunately, there were no casualties,” mayor Vadim Lyakh wrote on Facebook. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful