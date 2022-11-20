Missile strike in Poland reminds world of Putin’s recklessness – Pentagon chief

Lloyd Austin

“The tragic and troubling explosion in Poland this week reminded the whole world of the recklessness of Putin’s war of choice,” the US Secretary of Defense said.

During a massive air attack by the Russian Federation on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine on Nov. 15, a missile fell on the territory of the village of Przewodów in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, about seven kilometers from Poland’s border with Ukraine. The missile strike killed two people.

After news of the missile strike broke, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, urgently convened a meeting of the Polish National Security and Defense Committee.

Read also: US attempted to contact Russia after missile incident in Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that there were no indications that the missile strike had been a deliberate attack on Polish territory, and that the missile could have belonged to Ukrainian air defense.

The White House said it had no reason to doubt Poland’s preliminary findings, but stressed that Russia bears full responsibility for the deaths of two Polish citizens, regardless of the results of the investigation.

Read also: US NSA Sullivan asked Zelenskyy for caution regarding Poland missile incident

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, according to the Ukrainian military, the missile that fell in Poland was not Ukrainian. He also said that Ukrainian specialists should participate in the investigation and gain access to the site of the explosion and all radar tracking data.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine