Missile strike on Ukraine's south: woman killed in Kherson Oblast

Along with a drone attack, the Russians have launched a missile attack overnight on Ukraine's south, killing a woman in the settlement of Myroliubivka, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South; Ihor Klymenko, Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile strike, probably using a S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, on Myroliubivka in Kherson Oblast, destroying a private residence, a garage and outbuildings.

An elderly woman perished under the rubble of the house. An educational institution and an outpatient clinic were damaged.

A missile also reached [the settlement of] Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast. There was no significant damage or casualties."

Details:

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said the Russian military attacked the city of Kherson twice after the missile attack on the Kherson district. Firefighters extinguished a fire in an apartment building and a business centre. There were no casualties.

On the night of 13-14 December, 41 drones were downed over Ukraine, including 39 drones over the south, 32 of which were destroyed in Odesa Oblast alone. Residential buildings were destroyed, people were injured in Odesa Oblast, and two grain silos were damaged in the Izmail district.

"The attack was significant: 42 Shahed drones and 6 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles," Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, summarised during the national joint 24/7 newscast.

