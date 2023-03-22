Missile Strikes Civilian Building in Ukraine
Ukraine’s president posted video missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. (Mar. 22)
Ukraine’s president posted video missile slamming into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. (Mar. 22)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has posted a video showing a Russian missile hitting an apartment block in the city of Zaporizhzhia during an attack on 22 March. Source: Zelenskyy on social media Quote: "Zaporizhzhia.
A Russian missile struck an apartment block in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, March 22, officials said.President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery. Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at. The terrorist state seeks to destroy our cities, our state, our people.”He posted dramatic CCTV footage of the moment the building was struck.Earlier, Musa Magomedov, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, said Russian forces had hit a residential building in the city center.The regional administration (OVA) reported that the attack was ongoing as of 12:45 pm local time. The OVA said two missiles had stuck the building.It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful
The Russian military has de-mothballed the T-54/55 medium tanks and started sending them from Russia's Far East to the combat zone in Ukraine. The tanks were made in the 1940s and the 1950s. Investigators of the Conflict Intelligence Team have obtained photographs of a train transporting military vehicles from Russia's Far East.
The Russian partisan movement Black Bridge claimed responsibility on Telegram on March 20 for a deadly fire at a building in Rostov-on-Don of Russia’ FSB security service.
The need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for artillery is about 2,000 barrels, which require constant renewal. Source: ArmyInform; press service for Ukraine's Defence Ministry, citing Serhii Baranov, Acting Head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on 21 March Details: When asked about the old Soviet equipment, models of which can be modernised, Baranov answered that for the time being the Armed Forces need it because
Nad said his government still had to approve the deal under which it would pay $340 million over three to four years for a package worth more than $1 billion. The remainder would be covered under the U.S. Foreign Military Financing programme, Nad said in a post on Facebook. "This offer is hugely advantageous and will significantly increase Slovakia's defence potential," Nad said.
Lachlan is a large, gentle 1-year-old Catahoula leopard mix with a black and brown coat.
The Kremlin proved to be unprepared for the warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the arrest of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin; first and foremost, their worries concern the restriction of his movement around the world.
Russia will always remain important for Europe, Austria's foreign minister said, saying that to think otherwise was delusional. Alexander Schallenberg also defended the country's second-biggest bank, Raiffeisen Bank International, saying it was unreasonable to single out the lender for doing business in Russia while so many other Western firms did the same. "To think that there won't be Russia anymore and we can decouple in all areas is delusional," Schallenberg told Reuters, adding that while Austria would loosen ties this "can't happen overnight".
During Tuesday's hearing, the deputy's wife recalled his final moments. The bill named after him, which stiffens penalties for catalytic converter thieves, now heads to the Texas senate floor.
Trump's campaign said that it was compiling "millions and millions" of signatures to denounce a possible indictment, while also asking for more cash.
This modern Shelby sports car is a wild ride for any enthusiast with a taste for speed.
Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre hosted the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday night and while the festivities had the requisite red carpet, cast, filmmakers and media in place, the focus fell on the missing member of the John Wick family: Lance Reddick. The beloved actor, who reprises his role as […]
Even pro-Russia bloggers are referring to the recent wave of attrition attacks in eastern Ukraine as "meat assaults."
When Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the start of mobilisation in September 2022, 250 doctors, afraid of being conscripted, left Russia on a charter flight; the flight was paid for by a Forbes list billionaire.
MOVERS & SHAKERS Here are some of the biggest movers on Monday with banks again in focus, after Swiss authorities forced the takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its peer UBS. Stock gainers: New York Community Bancorp Inc.
The man "felt something grab his head" while sitting in a hot tub with his wife. Here's what we know about the attack and how to stay safe.
Austin, Texas police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly stabbed one of his roommates to death and set the house on fire to destroy the evidence.
The league's leader in technical fouls picked up his 18th of the season and will likely miss Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets.
One bill requires doctors to inform patients about an unproven practice to “reverse” a medication abortion.