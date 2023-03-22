Missile Strikes Civilian Building in Ukraine

Storyful

A Russian missile struck an apartment block in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, March 22, officials said.President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery. Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at. The terrorist state seeks to destroy our cities, our state, our people.”He posted dramatic CCTV footage of the moment the building was struck.Earlier, Musa Magomedov, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, said Russian forces had hit a residential building in the city center.The regional administration (OVA) reported that the attack was ongoing as of 12:45 pm local time. The OVA said two missiles had stuck the building.It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful