A missile system was spotted nearby as Putin spoke for just 4 minutes in Moscow, showing how the Russian city is becoming a war-time capital

Russian President Vladimir Putin. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

A missile system was spotted near the Moscow stadium where Putin gave a patriotic speech.

Similar air defenses have been popping up on rooftops across the capital since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Some locals fear the installation of these defensive systems hints the war could get worse, according to the Moscow Times.

An anti-aircraft missile system was spotted near the site where Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a four-minute patriotic speech in Moscow, according to multiple reports — indicating the Kremlin's fears of a potential aerial attack as its invasion of Ukraine drags on.

Russian news site Meduza reported that the Pantsir missile system was installed outside Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium where thousands had gathered — and some had been paid — to hear Putin speak on Wednesday.

These types of missile systems are intended to prevent aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones from striking Moscow, according to the Guardian. The surface-to-air missiles began appearing on Russian rooftops in the capital last month, the Guardian reported.

No Russian cities have been attacked so far in the conflict with Ukraine, but Russian forces have launched missiles and shelled Ukrainian towns.

According to The Moscow Times, locals are worried and angry that these installations could be a sign of military escalation in the country's war with Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider