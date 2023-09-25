Missile wreckage reportedly found in breakaway Transnistria after Russian attack on Ukraine

Oleg Belyakov, co-chairman of the Joint Control Commission from the unrecognised state of Transnistria, has reported that part of a missile crashed in the village of Chițcani in the breakaway area of Moldova following a Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast. [Transnistria is an unrecognised Russian-backed breakaway state internationally considered to be part of Moldova – ed.].

Source: European Pravda, citing Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker

Quote from Belyakov: "The warhead of the missile penetrated the ground, but did not explode. The issue will be discussed in the Joint Control Commission as Chițcani belongs to the Security Zone."

Details: Belyakov said there were no casualties or damage following the incident.

The so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs" (MIA) of Transnistria posted a photo on Telegram of the missile wreckage found in the village of Chițcani. The ministry urged citizens not to panic and said the situation was "under control".

The "MIA" of Transnistria reported that residents of a house in the village of Chițcani found the wreckage, possibly that of an air defence missile, in their garden. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene.

The missile part was reportedly examined on site and, based on the bomb disposal experts' data, does not pose a direct threat.

Chișinău sent military observers from a contingent of the joint peacekeeping forces to the site of the missile crash.

"Regarding the missile potentially detected in the Transnistrian area, we would like to inform you that military observers from the joint peacekeeping forces have been dispatched to the scene. The item's origin has not yet been established, and independent sources have not confirmed its flight trajectory," the government said, adding that it would keep citizens informed.

Background:

On the night of 24-25 September, during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southern oblasts, Ukrainian forces shot down 11 Russian Kalibr missiles and 19 Shahed loitering munitions. One hit damaged the Odesa maritime terminal, and a fire was put out in a hotel building within the terminal.

Romania has reported several drone crashes during Russian attacks on Ukraine's south.

Earlier, General Gheorghiță Vlad, Romania's Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, said the country's army is ready to bring down Russian drones that pose a threat.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!