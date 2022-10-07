Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises

1
ADAM SCHRECK
·3 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Friday as the city was hit again by missiles and — for the first time — by explosive packed drones.

With its army suffering a series of stinging battlefield defeats in recent weeks, Russia has been deploying Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian targets. The unmanned, disposable “kamikaze drones” are cheaper and less sophisticated than missiles but have proved effective at causing damage to targets on the ground.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones damaged two infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the first time they had been used there. He said missiles also struck the city again, injuring one person.

The Emergency Services of Ukraine said the toll of Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier rose to 11 and a further 21 people were rescued from the rubble of destroyed apartments.

“This was not a random hit, but a series of missiles aimed at multi-story buildings,” Starukh wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four regions of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally claimed as Russian territory. The region is home to a sprawling nuclear power plant under Russian occupation; the city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control.

Russia has been reported to have converted the S-300 from its original use as a long-range antiaircraft weapon into a missile for ground attacks because of a shortage of other, more suitable weapons.

The Ukrainian military said most of the drones it shot down Thursday and into Friday were the Iranian-made Shahed-136. The weapons are unlikely to significantly affect the course of the war, however, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said.

“They have used many drones against civilian targets in rear areas, likely hoping to generate nonlinear effects through terror. Such efforts are not succeeding,” analysts at the think tank wrote.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ability to capture and put back into service Russian tanks and other equipment continues to be an important factor in its forces’ push to repel the invasion.

Ukrainian forces have captured at least 440 tanks and about 650 armored vehicles since the start of the war, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Friday.

“The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrending highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline,” the British said. “With Russian formations under sever strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralized troops, Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weaponry.”

The Ukrainian military also said Friday that 500 former criminals have been mobilized to reinforce Russian ranks in the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces have been retaking territory. The new units are commanded by officers drawn from law enforcement, the military said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that his Russian counterpart Putin, who turned 70 Friday, has driven the rick of nuclear “Armageddon” to the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

In the Czech capital, European Union leaders converged on Prague Castle to try to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis.

As the Europeans bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of weapons, money and aid, Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas to 13 member nations, leading to surging gas and electricity prices that could climb higher as demand peaks during the cold months.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump has one eye at elections overseas even as the midterms approach

    The president remains invested in, and fascinated by, extending his political brand to foreign nations.

  • Thousands vote in southern Africa's small kingdom Lesotho

    Thousands of voters in Lesotho are casting their ballots in the country’s general elections. Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mathibeli Mokhothu of the Democratic Congress party is running against his current coalition partner Nkaku Kabi of the All Basotho Convention and businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane of the Revolution for Prosperity. Lesotho’s King Letsie III presides over a constitutional monarchy but has virtually no political power.

  • If America Is Still America, It Must Step Up Its Support for Ukraine

    The cost of supporting Ukraine may be high but the cost of failing to keep doing so would be much higher, writes Mikhail Khodorkovsky

  • Dream job disappointment: Testifying against Trump

    Think you have a rocky relationship with your former boss? Sarah Matthews resigned as Trump's deputy press secretary after the insurrection and testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

  • Russian troops in retreat leave behind new evidence of atrocities

    Russian troops in retreat left behind new evidence of atrocities, with two Russians seeking asylum in the U.S. after arriving on a remote Alaskan island.

  • Katy Perry Knew Dua Lipa Was the ‘It Girl’ Early On

    Perry expressed empathizing with the then-rising star because of her own experience as a woman in the industry.

  • U.S. pledges $240 million to address migration in Latin American countries

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced Thursday that the Biden administration is giving $240 million to countries that have been hit hardest by the forced migration of Venezuelans and Colombians.

  • 'There is more work to be done': Domestic violence vigil draws hundreds to Festival Park

    The vigil Thursday honored North Carolina victims and encouraged awareness.

  • Austria's president likely to be re-elected as 'safe' choice

    Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who held office through a period of domestic political instability, a global pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, has campaigned for reelection by pitching himself as the stable option in unstable times. Voters are widely expected to hand Van der Bellen a second term. The main question is whether his victory will come when the country holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday or if the election will go to a second-round runoff.

  • Slower U.S. job growth anticipated in September; labor market still tight

    U.S. job growth likely slowed in September as rapidly rising interest rates leave businesses more cautious about the economic outlook, but overall labor market conditions remain tight, providing the Federal Reserve with cover to maintain its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also expected to show the jobless rate unchanged at 3.7% last month, with strong annual wage gains. The labor market has largely been resilient to the higher borrowing costs and tighter financial conditions, with economists saying businesses are reluctant to layoff workers following difficulties hiring in the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced some people out of the workforce, partly due to prolonged illness caused by the virus.

  • 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Darke County

    One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Darke County Thursday night.

  • Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in efforts to ease tensions

    The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have held talks in Prague in efforts to ease tensions between the two longtime adversaries. Armenia agreed to “facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan,” according to a joint statement released early Friday, following a meeting on the margins of a European summit in the presence of the EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron. Azerbaijan “agreed to cooperate with this mission as far as it is concerned,” the statement said.

  • FBI crime report shows murders rose over 2020's historic number as midterms approach

    Midterms are about a month away and a new national report from the FBI on crime for 2021 shows murders increased slightly over 2020's historically bloody year.

  • Lithuania's Nauseda: Need to build strong deterrence to keep Kremlin at bay

    The West must build strong deterrence in its support of Ukraine to make sure that Russia does not want to risk expanding the war, Lithuania's president Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday on his arrival at a EU summit in Prague. "We have to build very credible deterrents that Kremlin's regime does not want to test our ability to respond," he told reports. "We have to be strong and not let us (be) manipulated because the Kremlin regime is very good at that," Nauseda added.

  • Ukrainian forces liberate more territory in northeast - general

    Ukraine's armed forces have advanced up to about 55 km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday. Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a briefing that Ukraine had taken back 93 settlements and liberated over 2,400 square km (926 square miles) in the region since Sept. 21. Reuters could not independently verify Gromov's remarks.

  • Iranian-made drones hit Ukraine's Kyiv region for first time- officials

    Dozens of firefighters rushed to douse blazes on Wednesday in a town near Ukraine's capital Kyiv following multiple strikes caused by what local officials said were Iranian-made loitering munitions, often known as 'kamikaze drones'. Six drones hit a building overnight in Bila Tserkva, around 75 km (45 miles) south of the capital, said the governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in the last three weeks, but the strike on Bila Tserkva was by far the closest to Kyiv.

  • Biden Dropped An F-Bomb And Fallon Has 'Exclusive Footage' Of What Happened Next

    “The Tonight Show” host hilariously imagined what came after the president’s hot mic moment.

  • ‘Detonations’ caused extensive damage to Nord Stream pipeline, Sweden says

    An initial investigation of damaged Baltic Sea gas pipelines have showed that "detonations" were to blame for leaks late last month.

  • Japan regulator orders brokerage to halt block trading

    Japan’s Financial Services Agency ordered brokerage SMBC Nikko Securities to suspend its block trading operations for three months from Friday as part of penalties in a market manipulation case. The company had already suspended its block trades due to the scandal. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, the government body overseeing stock transactions, filed formal accusations against SMBC Nikko and its workers earlier this year of violating the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act.

  • Will President Biden's marijuana pardons win over voters in 2022 elections and beyond?

    President Biden kept a promise by announcing marijuana reform. It could also win over more Democratic constituencies.