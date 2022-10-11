Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear

ADAM SCHRECK
·4 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A new round of missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.

Missiles struck a school, a medical facility and residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said. The State Emergency Service said 12 S-300 missiles slammed into public facilities, setting off a large fire in the area. One person was killed.

The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile. Russia has increasingly resorted to using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike targets on the ground.

The morning’s air raid warnings extended throughout the country, sending some residents back into shelters after months of relative calm in the capital and many other cities. That earlier lull had led many Ukrainians to ignore the regular sirens, but Monday’s attacks gave them new urgency.

Beside the usual sirens, residents in the capital, Kyiv, were jolted early Tuesday by a new type of loud alarm that blared automatically from mobile phones. The caustic-sounding alert was accompanied by a text warning of the possibility of missile strikes.

The state emergencies service said 19 people died and 105 people were wounded in Monday's missile strikes that targeted critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and 12 other regions. More than 300 cities and towns were without power, from the Ukrainian capital all the way to Lviv on the border with Poland. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war’s front lines.

With Ukrainian forces growing increasingly bold following a series of battlefield successes, a cornered Kremlin is ratcheting up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanning concerns it could broaden the war and suck in more combatants.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, warned Tuesday that Western military assistance to Kyiv including training Ukrainian soldiers in NATO countries and feeding Ukraine real-time satellite data to target Russian forces has “increasingly drawn Western nations into the conflict on the part of the Kyiv regime.”

Ryabkov said in remarks carried by the state RIA-Novosti news agency that “Russia will be forced to take relevant countermeasures, including asymmetrical ones." He said that although Russia isn't “interested in a direct clash" with the U.S. and NATO, “we hope that Washington and other Western capitals are aware of the danger of an uncontrollable escalation.”

Ryabkov's warning follows Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's announcement that he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to create a joint “regional grouping of troops" to thwart what Lukashenko claimed is a potential Ukrainian assault on Belarus.

The Ukrainian army general staff said Tuesday it has not seen evidence of troop movements or a buildup of offensive forces in Belarus but warned that Russia could continue to strike “peaceful neighborhoods” and critical infrastructure in Ukraine with missiles.

“The enemy is not able to stop the successful counteroffensive of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, so it is trying to intimidate and sow panic among the population of Ukraine,” the military’s general staff said.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said it's unlikely a joint Russian-Belarus force would launch an attack on Ukraine from the north.

Analysts at the think tank said the Russian component of such a force would "likely be comprised of low-readiness mobilized men or conscripts who likely will not pose a significant conventional military threat to Ukraine.”

One use for the joint force could be to keep some Ukrainian troops bogged down around Kyiv to defend the capital, preventing them from being deployed to more active fronts where they can press their counter-offensive, the institute said.

Although Ukrainian officials said Russia's missile strikes on Monday made no “practical military sense," Putin said the “precision weapons" attack was in retaliation for what he claimed were Kyiv's “terrorist” actions — a reference to Ukraine's attempts to repel Moscow's invasion, including an attack Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Putin alleged the bridge attack was masterminded by Ukrainian special services.

Putin vowed a “tough” and “proportionate” response if further Ukrainian attacks threaten Russia’s security. “No one should have any doubts about it,” he told Russia’s Security Council by video.

Putin's increasingly frequent descriptions of Ukraine's actions as terrorist could portend even more bold and draconian actions. But in Monday's speech, Putin — whose partial troop mobilization order last month triggered an exodus of hundreds of thousands of men of fighting age — stopped short of escalating his “special military operation” to a counterterrorism campaign or martial law.

That didn't stop the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday from likening Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deceased al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. He also said Western politicians supporting Ukraine “are effectively sponsoring terrorism” and that “there can be no talks with terrorists.”

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on world leaders to declare Russia a terrorist state because of its attacks on civilians and alleged war crimes.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine grain backlog prompts U.N. call for faster ship checks

    With nearly 100 grain-laden ships reaching towards the horizon off Istanbul, the U.N. official overseeing exports from Ukraine is asking Russia and other parties to end "full-blown" inspections of outgoing vessels to ease the backlog. Ukraine has exported more than 6.8 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs, about a third of its storage, since a sea corridor from the war-torn country opened in July. The U.N. says the safe passage deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv eased a global food crisis.

  • Moldovan president calls for tougher policing to tackle pro-Russia protests

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday backed giving more powers to law enforcement to crack down on street protests, which she said were destabilising the country and aimed at installing a pro-Russian leadership. Thousands of people have taken to the streets and set up tents outside parliament and Sandu's residence in recent weeks, demanding the resignation of Sandu's pro-Western government and voicing their anger over rising prices. Sandu asked government to amend legislation to give more powers to law enforcement agencies but did not specify what those powers would be.

  • Multiple explosions rock central Kyiv

    Explosions hit Kyiv early on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, as Russia's military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities. (Oct. 10)

  • Russian missiles hit residential area in Zaporizhzhia

    An overnight Russian barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing more than a dozen people. (AP VIDEO/Yesica Fisch)

  • Asheville School Board: Jones Park renamed to Candace Pickens Park; honors murder victim

    The Asheville City Schools board unanimously voted Oct. 10 to rename Jones Park to Candace Pickens Park. The park is slated to be rebuilt.

  • UN General Assembly applauds Ukraine, shuns Russia in tense meeting just hours after deadly missile strikes

    The Monday session was scheduled ahead of Russia's attack, but several countries used the meeting as a chance to voice outrage over the bombardment.

  • Goldman Analysts Say Markets Yet to Grasp Full IRA Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- ESG investors are missing an array of opportunities created by President Joe Biden’s climate bill, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceAlmost two m

  • Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador tells General Assembly about family, civilians who endured latest Russian attacks

    Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya described how his family had been in a building that was under attack and stated the number of victims of the latest round of Russian bombardment. Kyslytsya called the attack a “war crime” and called Russia a “terrorist state.”

  • Iran protests over woman's death persist despite crackdown, oil workers strike

    Clashes between protesters and security forces continued across Iran on Tuesday, with social media videos showing tanks being transported to Kurdish areas which have been the focal point of a crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody. Protests calling for the fall of the clerical establishment have swept Iran since Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died on Sept. 16 while being held by police for "inappropriate attire".

  • Nissan Motor to take $686 million hit as it exits Russia

    Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it would exit the Russian market and book a loss of about 100.0 billion yen ($686.2 million) from the sale of its local unit.

  • Rolling blackouts scheduled across Kyiv

    As recent Russian missile strikes disrupted the energy infrastructure across Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv will have to deal with a series of scheduled rolling blackouts, energy operator DTEK said in a message on its website Oct. 11.

  • Senior U.S. senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee called on Monday for a freeze on cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including most arms sales, accusing the kingdom of helping underwrite the Russian war on Ukraine after OPEC+ announced last week it would cut oil production. The Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel agreed to cut output by an amount equal to about 2% of global supply, curbing production in a tight market and raising the possibility of higher gasoline prices as Washington seeks to limit Russia's energy revenue after its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, rebuked the group's cut as "shortsighted" as the world deals with the impacts of Russia's war, the White House said.

  • Silicon Valley billionaire Milner renounces Russian citizenship

    Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Yuri Milner said Monday he had renounced his Russian citizenship.

  • Putin: Moscow will respond forcefully to Ukrainian attacks

    STORY: In televized remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an attack on a vital bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend.Ukrainian officials were exultant after the blast but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.Cities across Ukraine were left without power or water and several were killed in Russian missile strikes on more than a dozen Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.Putin said Russia would respond "harshly" to any further attacks by Ukraine.

  • Russia's defence ministry: All targets hit in massive missile strikes on Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry said it hit "all designated targets" in a massive missile attack on Ukrainian military, communications and energy infrastructure on Monday. Russia said the goals of the missile strikes had been achieved, in one of the largest coordinated Russian attacks against Ukraine since the first weeks of the war. Ukraine said the rush-hour attacks in eight regions appeared to have been deliberately timed to kill people, accusing Russia of terrorism.

  • Putin orders revenge strikes on Ukrainian cities

    STORY: Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, during rush hour on Monday morning (October 10), killing civilians and knocking out power.In what President Vladimir Putin declared to be revenge for Ukrainian strikes, including on a vital bridge that links Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula. Downtown Kyiv saw the most intense bombardment since Russia tried to take the capital early in the war. A huge crater gaped next to a children's playground. Burnt out cars scarred the streets; emergency services tended to the injured. Explosions were reported in many other cities, including Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. Swaths of Ukraine lost power, water or heat. In a televised address, Putin said Ukrainian secret services had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia, including the attack on the bridge. He'd ordered the missile strikes because that couldn't go unanswered, Putin said."If attempts to carry out acts of terrorism on our territory continue, Russia's response will be harsh and its scale will correspond to that of the threat made against the Russian Federation. No one should be in any doubt about that."Ukrainian officials were jubilant after the bridge blast, which humiliated the Kremlin, but Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.Monday's strikes were cheered in Moscow, where authorities have faced unusual and sustained public criticism of the war after weeks of setbacks on the battlefield.

  • Russia is launching missiles on Kyiv: Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainian people from near Presidents Office

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 11:12 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the people of Ukraine from near the building of the Presidential Office in central Kyiv and urged them to remain in shelters on 10 October as, throughout the course of the morning, Russia had already launched nearly 100 missiles and attacked the country with Iranian-made drones.

  • Heat’s Victor Oladipo healthy and making music again: ‘I’m in a good place’

    Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has made a few comebacks in recent seasons in the wake of two surgeries on his right knee in the last three-plus years, but this comeback is a little different.

  • Tokyo Opens Same-Sex Partnership System for Applications

    (Bloomberg) -- A system to register same-sex partnerships opened for applications in Tokyo on Tuesday, in a symbolic step forward for a country that has fallen behind its peers on embracing diversity.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasurie

  • Number of victims in explosion and fire on Kerch bridge increases to five, Russian media report

    The number of people killed as a result of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge on Oct. 8, has reached five, with the bodies of a man and a woman having been recovered from the water, the Russian Telegram channel Mash reported on Oct. 9